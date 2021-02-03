The power of anticipating evil

Animals have keen senses that help them avoid predators or locate prey. It is thought that these senses might also help them detect pending disasters. If God in His wisdom programmed animals with the ability to sense danger and disaster, would He have not done the same for us as humans? It’s believed that animals can sense hurricanes and even natural disasters that are days from happening, yet people with all their technology have been victims to several disasters.

HUMPHREY MTANDWA

Could it be we have mastered a way to quiet down these keen senses animals have? The bible says, “A prudent man foreseeth the evil, and hideth himself: but the simple pass on, and are punished.” When looking at this scripture, I always wonder what eyes the prudent man uses for him to be able to hide from trouble. He must have some form of supernatural enablement that allows him/her to have foresight of things the natural eye cannot see.

A prudent person is one that acts with or shows care and thought for the future. Meaning he carefully considers every decision he or she makes, calculating the risk and benefits of each and every decision. Many Christians have never been taught how to anticipate evil, because of this they are entrapped in the same way non-

believers are entrapped, but unlike those in the world, believers have a keen sense like animals that is enabled through a relationship with the Holy Spirit.

Apostle Paul speaking in Acts 20:22-23 (KJV): “And now, behold, I go bound in the spirit unto Jerusalem, not knowing the things that shall befall me there: Save that the Holy Ghost witnesseth in every city, saying that bonds and afflictions abide me.” Here, Paul knows he’s still got some work to do for the Lord in Judea, but he senses some trouble ahead. He anticipates evil. He got a signal from within his spirit. It’s amazing how he knew and anticipated evil way before it happened.

When you anticipate trouble, it’s easy to avoid it. But Paul did not avoid it, but prayed for strength to be able to endure the situations that he would meet. Being able to see the future and make sound decisions not made out of fear is a quality that makes one prudent. A prudent man calculates all possibilities and outcomes and is able to take the right course in life. If Paul had avoided the danger and not gone to Jerusalem, he would have not been able to preach the gospel in Rome and that single action could have affected the future of Christianity. The difference between animals and prudent men is that animals flee from disasters and men find ways to overcome disaster or to endure it.

We are in a season where there has been so much death and loss and those that are prudent say more trouble is coming. Like Apostle Paul, we are not supposed to flee from trouble, but pray for wisdom on how to either endure or overcome. Covid-19 is a disaster that has fallen on man and others had predicted the coming of such a pandemic, but were not prepared for the attack and it forced men to make unplanned decisions. We are yet to see the end of this virus, but I believe if we are prudent we will overcome this disaster and come out victorious. As the church, we need to implore wisdom and help governmental leaders make sound decisions that are based not on fear. Yes, we have seen many deaths and many more will come, but I believe if we are to be prudent, there is a way to overcome. We will overcome this pandemic.

God bless you.