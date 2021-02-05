New US secretary of state exposes Washington’s foreign policy



BY OWN CORRESPONDENT

On his first day at work, new United States’ secretary of state Antony Blinken declared: “I believe some things remain constant. American leadership still matters. The reality is, the world simply does not organise itself… But we’ll also act with confidence, with the confidence that America at its best still has a greater ability than any country on earth to mobilize others for the common good”.

Blinken also stated in his speech: “We’ll show up again, day in, day out, whenever and wherever. Americans, prosperity and security is at stake. And we’ll engage the world, not as it was, but as it is. A world of rising nationalism, reseeding democracy, growing rivalry from China, and Russia and other authoritarian states, mounting threats to a stable and open international system, and a technological revolution that is reshaping every aspect of our lives, especially in cyberspace”.

From his words, an unambiguous conclusion can be made that despite the change of the US president and the entire American administration, Washington’s foreign policy will not undergo significant changes.

Its main tenets will remain the protection of the prosperity and security of America by any means and at the expense of infringing on the interests of other countries; confronting China, Russia and other countries that the White House has appointed and considers as their enemies; building a system of international relations based on the principle of the dominance of the United States; dictate and imposing American will on other states.

Blinken also emphasized: “But for all that has changed, I believe some things remain constant. American leadership still matters. The reality is, the world simply does not organize itself… But we’ll also act with confidence, with the confidence that America at its best still has a greater ability than any country on earth to mobilize others for the common good… Together we are far better positioned to counter threats from Russia, Iran, North Korea, and to stand up for democracy and human rights… And in everything we do around the world, I believe that we can and we must ensure that our foreign policy is actually working to deliver for American working families here at home”.

In his words it is read again that America is the highest state in the world and it is it which should rule the whole world.

Away with all norms of international law!

Throw away the principle of “equality of peoples and countries”! America is above all and deserves to rule over the whole world!

And how the greatness and superiority of the United States are achieved is shown by the entire history of American foreign policy.

And this is known to everyone in Zimbabwe, in Africa and around the world.

The instruments for achieving Washington’s goals remain unchanged.

This is the introduction of sanctions against both Zimbabwe and other countries is not objectionable to the Americans, this is the overthrow of governments and military intervention in Vietnam, Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya, Syria and other states, inciting color revolutions in Algeria, Tunisia, Egypt, Ukraine, Venezuela, Belarus and many other places.

And nothing about that once prosperous states are collapsing, civilians are suffering and dying.

But all over the world, “American democracy” is being promoted, the rights of sexual minorities are being protected, and as a result, as it seems to Washington, the authority of America is growing.

In fact, all the loud slogans about the protection of democratic values, freedom of speech, etc., supported by the presence of the American armed forces around the world are aimed solely at ensuring American superiority and domination in the world.

And with the arrival of the Joe Biden’s administration, nothing will change dramatically in US policy towards other countries.