People flocking to our party

Staff Reporter

NEWLY elected Ideas Party of Democracy (IPD) president Herbert Chamuka is bullish that his party will set a trailblazing political trend in the country and has already embarked on a mass moblising campaign which has already seen hordes of people flocking to the new opposition party.

Chamuka bagged the presidency on permanent basis in elections held virtually at the weekend having served in an acting capacity for the past two years.

“We have been well received around the country and as a testimony to his, we have seen a lot of people registering on our books and joining our party from other parties and this is very satisfactory. We will continue with this mobilization effort and see where it leads us but we are confident that ours will be a trailblazing political crusade,” the South Africa-based politician said in an interview yesterday.

He said their pro-poor policies as enunciated in the party’s manifesto has resonated well with the people.

“What is happening here is that people are really suffering and they do not see any value in their parties, which is why they are coming to our party in the manner they do,” he said.

Chamuka also urged also political parties to forge a united front to dislodge Zanu PF from power in the 2023 general elections.

“Of course we want all opposition parties to come together to compete in the upcoming elections. It is the most realistic way of winning the election,” he said.

He added that in all opposition parties must be allowed to use whatever resource they have to reach out to the people in the same manner that Zanu PF does as this would go a long way in levelling the political playing field.

“We don’t want violence and disorder, we want peace and success. So we are encouraging the MDC and any other party to go out and help people who are suffering in the same manner that we do. Zanu PF has also done the same and it should not stand in the way of other parties that want to do the same. So as the opposition, we must be allowed to go out there and meet up with the people,” he said.

He also urged political party leaders to used their influence to ensure citizens observe World Health Organisation guidelines and rules to limit the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Political parties are key in disseminating information and they could help a lot by educating their supporters on the need to observe WHO guidelines on Covid-19 prevention. We don’t want to keep losing people,” he said.