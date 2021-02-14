ED speaks on lockdown review

Navigation


February 14, 2021 in Local, News

BY RICHARD MUPONDE

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday said his impending review of the tough lockdown to slow down Covid-19 infections will be influenced by the situation on the ground.

Mnangagwa is expected to announce new lockdown measures this week as restrictions imposed a fortnight ago expire tomorrow.

He told mourners at the burial of the late Retired Lieutenant-General Douglas Nyikayaramba at the National Heroes Acre in Harare that Zimbabweans must remain vigilant as Covid-19 still posed a potent threat.

“The war against the global Covid-19 pandemic is far from over,” Mnangagwa said.

“We are in the thick of it. We dare not lose it.

“Each Zimbabwean who falls to the pandemic is a grim reminder that the pandemic is real and a danger to our nation.”

“These measures are predicated on strict enforcement and adherence to World Health Organisation (WHO) protocols and the roll-out of our vaccination programme.”

Zimbabwe’s Covid-19 cases have been going down in the past few days after a second wave that began early this year left thousands infected and killed hundreds of people.

Zimbabwe is expected to roll out its vaccination programme this week after receiving a donation 200 000  doses of China’s Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine.

Nyikayaramba, who was Zimbabwe’s ambassador to Mozambique, died of Covid-19 last week.

