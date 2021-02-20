Zim refugees forced out

Gaborone — Scores of Zimbabwean refugees living in Botswana have lost their bid to remain in the country and now face deportation if they do not voluntarily leave.

The nearly 300 refugees fled Zimbabwe during the violent 2008 presidential election and fear persecution if they return.

But officials from the United Nations refugee agency in Botswana and Zimbabwe say they are no longer at risk.

The refugees have until February 28 to register for voluntary repatriation.

Zimbabwe’s ambassador to Botswana, Henry Mukonoweshuro, has assured refugees it is safe to return.

“What I can assure you is that His Excellency (Zimbabwean President Emmerson) Mnangagwa welcomes you back to Zimbabwe.

“It is the government’s desire to have Zimbabweans in Zimbabwe,” Mukonoweshuro said.

The United Nations High Commissioner for refugees’ protection officer at the Dukwi refugee camp, Olivia Mugambi, recently told refugees the situation in Zimbabwe had improved. — VOA