New Maisha Health product enables patients to consult doctors remotely

Maisha Health, Cassava Smartech Zimbabwe’s health insurance unit, has rolled out a digital platform that allows patients to consult doctors remotely.

The Maisha Telemedicine platform will collect a patient’s vital signs, such as blood pressure and temperature, and connect the patient with a doctor through a video call.

Cassava Smartech said the listed technology giant was committed to delivering solutions that enhance health service delivery in Zimbabwe, through its business units such as Maisha Health.

“We are in a unique position where we are able to innovate and leverage group synergies to develop cost-effective and technology-driven solutions to address people’s problems. With Maisha Telemedicine, Maisha Health will bridge the doctor-to-patient ratio through technology,” Cassava Smartech said in a launch statement.

The Maisha Telemedicine platform is portable and can be carried in a briefcase for use at local Council clinics and pharmacies. Connecting to a doctor will be made possible for the underserved population groups that often have to travel long distances to consult a doctor.

The company said the new service will be accessed at MARS ambulance bases country-wide, and at selected pharmacies. It added that more access sites across the country will be announced soon.

Maisha Health Fund Managing Director Mrs Hazel Banza said: “Our breakthroughs in technology and connectivity empower healthcare professionals to offer telehealth solutions that drive healthcare costs down, while simultaneously increasing patient access to immediate, real-time healthcare when and where it’s needed.

“The Maisha Telemedicine platform will bring convenience to patients and doctors with minimum physical interaction amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The service is efficient as it allows the doctor to attend to patients from his or her surgery. It saves money for patients as the service will be accessible at their nearby clinics,” she added.

Mrs Banza noted that Maisha Health Fund Members will access consultation services with no shortfalls while non-members pay a minimum equivalent of US$5 for consultation.

Maisha Health Fund currently provides medical cover to several corporates, individuals, schools and tertiary institutions nationwide. Its members enjoy access to a wide network of doctors, clinics, hospitals, pharmacies and laboratories nationwide.

Additional benefits for members include hospital cash-back, free technology-enabled devices for diabetic and hypertensive patients and free EcoSure funeral cover among others.