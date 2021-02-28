A year later, Bindura gets running water

BY SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

water supplies have been restored in Bindura, a year after taps ran dry in the Mashonaland Central capital.

According to council officials, the water shortages were caused by obsolete infrastructure.

Kurai Baureni, the council engineer, said they were in the process of replacing old water pipes with help from Freda Rebecca Mine.

“We are replacing old pipes with new ones, which allow more water to be pumped and we are promising the whole of Bindura that by mid-March, all places will receive water,” Baureni said.

Freda Rebecca Mine general manager Eliakem Hove said they assisted the local authority to restore water in the town to ensure it meets residents’ basic needs.

“We are happy that our project is finally yielding results,” Hove said.

“We indeed assisted council because water is a basic need.”

Bindura North legislator Kenneth Musanhi said he facilitated the partnership between Freda Rebecca Mine and the council to help solve the perennial water problems in his constituency.

“We have been working hard in the constituency to have tap water,” Musanhi said.

“l facilitated the partnership between council and the mine before drilling several boreholes to mitigate water shortages.”

Chipo Makoni, a Bindura resident, said she was thrilled to have running water at her home after enduring a year without access to clean supplies of the precious commodity.