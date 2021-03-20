Chisora motivated for Parker clash

LONDON — British heavyweight Derek Chisora and former world champion Joseph Parker’s bout has been confirmed for May 1 as part of an exciting card.

Undisputed world lightweight champion Katie Taylor will also defend her titles against Natasha Jonas.

New Zealand’s Parker was poised to face Zimbabwe-born Chisora in October 2019 but withdrew after being bitten by a spider.

“I’m looking forward to the fight, I cannot wait to get back in the ring,” said 37-year-old Chisora.

A venue is yet to be announced but Parker, who held the WBO world heavyweight title before a points defeat by Anthony Joshua, said the fight would take place on British soil.

The 29-year-old, who continues to seek a route back to a shot at one of the heavyweight division’s champions, added: “I’m excited to start this new chapter in my career with a new coach and some fresh ideas.

“Chisora and I have unfinished business and inside the ring one of us will get the job done.

“I am well aware that a win on British soil and on worldwide television will put me in pole position whereas a loss will be catastrophic.”

Parker overcame compatriot Junior Fa on February 27 to take his record to 28 wins and two defeats, while Chisora lost to Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk in October and has 32 wins from 42 fights as a professional.

Parker is working with Andy Lee, who also works with Tyson Fury, and would like to train alongside the Briton in preparation for the bout.

“He’s not the same size as Chisora and he doesn’t have the same style but I think being around a champion like him, if I can get in there and do some rounds with him or train alongside him, it would be very beneficial,” he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

— BBC Sport