CEO’s remarks on GMB @90

Over the past 90 years, the Grain Marketing Board’s (GMB) main function has remained that of ensuring orderly marketing of agricultural products that include grains, oilseeds, edible beans and coffee, within Zimbabwe.

The GMB achieves this by trading these crop commodities on the domestic market.

During periods of excess supply, the GMB exports the agricultural commodities and imports the same products during periods of short supply.

The 1996 Debt Takeover Agreement resulted in the GMB venturing into the agro-processing business which saw it involved in the pre-packing and processing of agro products through the Silo brand.

The product range included maize meal, wheat flour, rice, salt etc.

In 2012, the GMB commissioned its stock feeds company, namely Country Feeds, which was also wholly-owned by the GMB.

The GMB then went through some structural reforms which resulted in the separation of commercial business activities from the strategic grain reserves through the Cabinet decision of April 10, 2018.

This led to the formation of Silo Foods Industries, which is 100% owned by the GMB which started its operations on April 1, 2019.

In pursuit of a new trajectory, the GMB is now operating within the new mandate which it was given by the minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement.

The new mandate is anchored on ensuring food security through managing the whole grain value chain unlike in the past where it was playing more of a grain receiving role.

This must be achieved with sound financial practices which will result in value for money investments and reduced dependency on the fiscus.

The new strategic direction of the GMB is dictated by the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS 1), Maize, Wheat and Soya Beans Production Recovery Plan and Agriculture and Food Systems Transformation Strategy.

Under this, the GMB will continue managing the national strategic grain reserves thereby ensuring national food security. This is going to be achieved through the provision of advice to the government on the magnitude of the national strategic grain reserves (SGR) in view of climate change, liquidity and socio-politico-economic considerations.

Furthermore, the GMB will also be transformed from being a beneficiary in the agricultural value chain to become an active participant for the receipt, distribution, accountability, use, and grain intake for Presidential Schemes while leveraging on such schemes to build internal capacity to expand crop intake, diversify revenue streams and meet national and export requirements as enshrined in the

Agriculture and Food Systems Transformation Strategy, the Agricultural Recovery Plan and the National Development Strategy.

To ensure this, the GMB will develop a self-sustaining financing mechanism for purchase and sale of grain over and above the SGR levels and thus creating a robust and sustainable financial base for its operations.

Moreover, the GMB will ensure value for money from investments, growing the investments to ensure the national objective of basic products, price stabilisation and product availability and affordability.

This is going to be met through ensuring that the raw materials for grain-related products are supplied at least cost and at the right quantity and quality. Timeous availing of these to manufacturers will also be key.

On service delivery, the GMB will Improve internal capacity, capability and competencies to generate the requisite efficiencies for the delivery of seamless service and ensuring that the above objectives are met through robust strategies.

Timeous payment of farmers will remain very key within the operations of the GMB.

Lastly, as we celebrate this milestone on the achievement of turning 90 years, the GMB operations remain inspired by its mandate of ensuring food security.

The GMB promises its key stakeholders quality service and continuous interaction through various communication channels.