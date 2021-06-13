A dose of handiende, Madhuku strategy

My Dear People,

Chief Justice Luke Malaba is back after a court victory. This is probably one of the most pyrrhic victories in the history of victories.

It’s as simple as this, he has lost the respect of the people and brought the whole judiciary system into contempt.

His “handiende” attitude means the respect that the people of Zimbabwe had for him has long vanished.

Did I hear someone also say Baba was also singing “handiende”; this is different, Baba had the support of the people.

Anyway, I am not the editor of this paper, if I was, all the stories of Malaba would be published in the entertainment section.

We are now reading stories about him for the fun of it, but really it’s now pointless to take him seriously.

I am not a lawyer, but there is something curious about Lovemore Madhuku and his latest court application on behalf of Marx Mupungu, which seeks to keep Malaba as the head of the judiciary.

Oh Madhuku, Madhuku.

You see, Madhuku has previously said he was opposed to the constitutional amendment, it doesn’t make sense for him to turn around and say in court that he is in support of the amendment.

I know lawyers have this technical term where they say they are only representing a client and don’t necessarily subscribe to those views.

Balderdash! Imagine a Jewish lawyer representing the Fuhrer during the Holocaust. Madhuku wants to have his cake and eat it too.

Let’s bring it even closer, imagine Patrick Chinamasa standing in court and defending Tendai Biti, the MDC Alliance deputy leader, in court.

It can’t, it doesn’t make sense. Simple!

We can make all manner of legal arguments, but morally it is very wrong.

If there is anyone who understood Madhuku, it was Baba.

You remember he gave us that gem about the Madhuku strategy.

Anyway, it’s not like I expected anything different from Madhuku, Baba had already opened my eyes.

Live shows and Covid-19

Ngwena last week said artists can now stage live shows, but only for 50 people. For the record, there is no way the artists are going to break even with such a small crowd.

But before we get there, Zimbabwe recorded its highest number of Covid-19 cases in months just a day before Ngwena allowed artists to start staging shows.

Look, I feel for artists, but is this the right time for us to resort to populism without thinking of the bigger picture?

Furthermore, does that mean bars are now allowed to reopen, because this is where artists perform?

I don’t think this was well thought out and should be rethought. Winter will definitely come with a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases, so allowing artists and bars to reopen now when they have been shut for over a year is retrogressive.

Performing in front of 50 people is also pointless and a waste of money as no artist in this world will break even, unless of course it’s Beyonce performing for some Sheikh and his friends in one of the emirates.

Artists might think being allowed to perform is a good thing, but in reality, they might be worse off now than they were at the beginning. Unless of course it’s DJ Fantan performing for thousands in Mbare, kkk.

By the way, Ngwena, if you can allow artists to start playing at shows, when are we having elections?

For a person who came into office claiming that the “voice of the people is the voice of God”, you should be the one pushing for elections.

There are thousands of people that are not represented in Parliament or in council, because Dougie recalled councillors and legislators.

These people need representation and the only way they can be represented is through elections. So Ngwena, if the voice of the people is the voice of God, then let’s go ahead and have elections.

My dear people, I am having chest pains thinking of Ngwena’s meeting with Dougie. We are seeing the deepening of the “Internal Settlement” kkkk this is for those that know their history.

I am really itching to say something about that, but let me allow it to stew and I will get back to addressing it.

I promise to discuss Dougie next week, hopefully my chest pains would have eased.

I am reminded of Muzorewa kkk, three helicopters and three votes for Muzorewa like Baba said.

Munopengaaaa!

Dr Amai. PhD (Fake)