Nyaradzo Group celebrates 20th anniversary, launches “Sahwira Wear and Win” promotion

BY DONALD NYANDORO

Zimbabwe’s diversified funeral group, Nyaradzo Group has launched the “Sahwira Wear and Win” promotion which will run for three months. The promotion coincides with the group’s 20th anniversary.

Unveiling the promotion, Chief Executive Officer, Philip Mataranyika said the promotion is open to policyholders and their dependents above 18 years of age.

“For all participants to qualify for the promotion, they should buy Nyaradzo Group’s branded apparel named Sahwira wear. The Sahwira wear, which has been created to provide the best materials and designs for comfort and enjoyment, is available for purchase from the Nyaradzo Online Catalogue or Online Shop (www.sahwiraconnect.com) or any Nyaradzo branches across Zimbabwe,” Mataranyika said.

Mataranyika also encouraged non registered Nyaradzo policy holders to register for them to be part of the promotion.

“In case you do not have a policy with us as yet, this is a great opportunity for you to join the Nyaradzo family by signing up for a policy with us. If you do have a policy already but have fallen behind in payments, this is your chance to update it so that you do not miss out on the opportunity to participate,” Mataranyika added.

The first two draws will be held in July and August while the other two including the final grand draw will held on 24 September 2021.

Prizes to be won include brand new single cab Toyota trucks, tractors fitted with ploughs, motorcycles, and vouchers for holidays in Kariba, Nyanga and Vumba, laptops, iPads and cellphones among others.

Nyaradzo group which started off as undertakers through Nyaradzo Funeral Services has diversified and now incorporates several units such as Nyaradzo Life Assurance Company, Calundike Exports, Eureka Insurance Brokers, Sahwira Events and Lifestyle, Sahwira Bureau De Change and Nyaradzo Asset Management under its ambit.

Nyaradzo has also extended its presence into the region and beyond through service centres in South Africa and the United Kingdom.

Mataranyika expressed gratitude to clients and policy holders for their unwavering support which has led to the growth of the Nyaradzo group.

“We could not have achieved all this without the valued support of our primary stakeholder –the customer – whose loyalty is making Nyaradzo Group contribute to a plethora of national objectives.

“Because of our customers, we have been on a steady, continuous growth spurt. In the process, we have created employment and empowered our communities through various projects. We are thus making our modest contribution towards the growth and development of our economy,” he said.

Added Mataranyika, “Our commitment to our customers, who are making these things happen, is unequivocal, as demonstrated by the huge investments that we are making towards increasing our service delivery capacity, the bankrolling of world class products and services as well as our esteemed customized solutions.”