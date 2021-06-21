Govt urged to ensure diversity

By Staff Reporter

The Media Institute of Southern Africa (Misa) Zimbabwe has urged the government to ensure diversity in the licensing and ownership of new broadcasting stations.

Misa Zimbabwe’s calls followed a motion on “Information as a public good” moved in parliament last week by parliamentary portfolio committee on information, media and broadcasting services chairperson Sipho Mokone.

Mokone implored parliament to enact legislation that enhanced media freedom and encourages the media to conduct its activities without fear or favour.

The motion, was supported by other legislators, among them, Webster Shamu from Zanu PF, who urged the government to observe the provisions of the Windhoek Declaration, which calls for media freedom.

“The call for securing a conducive environment for media freedom underpinned by professional journalism is not only timely, but critical to accessing quality and verifiable information as a public good, more so in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic,” the media freedom lobby said.

“Misa Zimbabwe, therefore, reiterates its calls for the enactment of a cybersecurity law that is in line with regional and international standards and instruments on human rights.

“These instruments include among others, the African Union Convention on Cyber Security and Personal Data Protection and African Declaration on Internet Rights and Freedoms.