Zim lands top PAPU post

BY SHAME MAKOSHORI

ZIMBBWE’S post master general Sifundo Chief Moyo has landed the Pan African Postal Union (PAPU) secretary general (SG)’s post, urging closer to achieve his ambition to transform Africa’s postal systems into a big factor driving regional integration and trade.

Moyo landed the big post after a sprited campaign during the 39th ordinary session of PAPU administrative council and conference here, beating competition from Sameh Solaiman, the veteran Egypt Post boss, who was disqualified for filing his application after the deadline and failing to produce a police clearance.

He also defused a strong challenge from a Malian candidate, who was disqualified because the west African country has been suspended from the African Union (AU).

The Zimpost boss moves to the PAPU headquarters in Arusha, Tanzania in September to begin his new assignment. In a statement released after the elections, Moyo reiterated his call that the broad plan was to integrate Africa.

“I will support all countries and all regions equally but with emphasis on those that are lagging behind needing to reach higher levels of achievement and viability,” Moyo said.

“Strategic partnerships will be sought to enrich the capacity and enhance the viability of the union. I want to see more activity between PAPU and the postal mother body Universal Postal Union, sub regional bodies in Africa and many more bodies with whom we will explore areas of mutual interest. The digital drive for the postal sector across the continent must be seen to increase in both magnitude and quality of service,” he said.