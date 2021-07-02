Health Development Fund – Results Based Financing Programme – a catalyst for better health in rural

Heavily pregnant Julie Matutu feels comfortable at Jeka Rural Hospital in Zimbabwe’s Mberengwa District where she is waiting to deliver her fourth child.

The waiting mothers’ shelter at Jeka Rural Hospital was refurbished with the support of the Health Development Fund through the Results Based Financing initiative (HDF-RBF). The HDF is supported by the European Union, UK Aid, Sweden, Ireland and Gavi.

Matutu (31) is among a group of expecting mothers accommodated at the facility to avoid walking several kilometres to the hospital to give birth, which exposes them to risky deliveries.

“We are being looked after very well here,” the mother of three girls said.

“The reason I came here is because our home is very far from the hospital and it would be risky to come here when I am already in labour because there is no reliable transport, and the roads are very poor.

“The nurses always make sure that we are comfortable, and the waiting mothers’ shelter is well kept.”

Matutu’s three children were delivered at the Jeka Rural Hospital nestled in a mountainous part of Mberengwa in the Midlands Province where the movement of people is restricted by poor roads and bridges that were washed away during previous rainy seasons.

The situation was even worse during the last rainy season due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

But unlike in some urban areas, services at Jeka Rural Hospital remained accessible and Matutu is grateful that she was taken in at the health facility’s waiting mothers’ shelter.

Jeka is one of several rural health centres across Zimbabwe being supported by the HDF-RBF programme to build and run shelters or maternity waiting homes to help reduce maternal and perinatal mortality.