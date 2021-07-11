Gold panners killed

Two Shamva illegal miners suffocated to death after they were trapped by sand.

Blessing Masamba (19) and Ishumael Makore (27), both of Nyamwanga Farm, were illegally panning for gold along Mazowe River when the tragedy struck.

“I can confirm sudden death cases in Shamva where two illegal miners died after being trapped by sand while river bank mining,” Mashonaland Central police deputy spokesperson Assistant Inspector Naison Dhliwayo said.

The bodies of the deceased were retrieved by their colleagues Petros Zambuko and Tapfumaneyi Chitepaishe.

Police warned illegal miners to regularise their activities and avoid river bank mining.

— BY SIMBARASHE SITHOLE