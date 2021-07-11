Pangolin poachers caught

Wildlife activists in Hwange have intercepted two poachers who were in possession of a ‘monster’ female pangolin weighing over 13kg, which is said to be one of the biggest finds in the country.

Pangolins are protected under the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Act, and the country has one of the strictest laws against pangolin poaching in Africa.

Illegally possessing or dealing in pangolin attracts a prison sentence of up to 12 years, according to the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority.

Farm 52 manager in Lobangwe, Matetsi under Hwange District, Wisdom Bushe Neshavi, told CITE that members of the voluntary anti-poaching programme, which he runs, caught the poachers last Thursday .

— Cite