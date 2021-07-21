7 Ways to Improve your Google Rankings in 72 hours

The importance of Google for your Business’ website

Very few people know what Google is, but there may still be some businesses that are not aware of how important Google rankings can be for their business, especially when considering search engines and marketing strategies.

Digital marketing experts are always talking about search engine optimisation (SEO), they do it especially in terms of “optimising for Google search”, even though there are several other search engines such as Yahoo and Bing.

Google is the most crucial player in the optimisation game as it is the largest and the best in the search engine market, dominating more than 90%. So, if you can optimise your website to rank higher on Google, this means that you will see an increase in website traffic and subsequently, in business.

In addition to Google being the biggest and the best, it also has an industry-leading search algorithm, which in layman’s terms refers to the rules by which Google orders search results.

This algorithm proves especially useful to searchers and as result of Google’s keen interest in financial and reputational interest, it ensures a decent user-experience to help its users get to where they need to be quickly and as efficiently as possible.

This is achieved by offering a wide range of useful features including, but not limited to:

Answer box – which is a unique result that appears close to the top of the results page, typically in response to a question.

People Also Ask – which continues the theme of receiving answers directly in the results page with Google adding a “People also ask” box within most of the searches conducted.

Knowledge Panel – which is a box that appears to the right of search results (or above them on mobiles and smartphones), typically when users search for entities such as businesses, people, locations, and so on.

Map Pack – which typically displays when users search for a business or a service in a specific area.

Google My Business – which is a free tool offered by Google to help many businesses manage their presence across many Google services.

Use these strategies to improve your Google Rankings within 72 hours

Use SEO to optimise your website

This is one of the best ways through which businesses can improve their Google rankings quickly and efficiently. Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) is a strategy that can be used to get Google more “interested” in the business’ website when someone conducts a relevant search query.

The easiest way to use SEO to optimise a website is to get help from a SEO agency who will help boost your Google rankings.

Optimise your website to be compatible across multiple devices

With advancements in technology, more people are spending time on their smartphones, iPads, and tablets than they are on PCs and laptops. It should come as no surprise that most mobile users conduct quick searches of products and services on their mobile devices.

The use of mobile devices has become so common that Google tends to bring down the ranking of businesses’ websites if they are not optimised for mobile.

If you are just starting out with your online business, make sure that it can function well across several devices, including different mobile phones that run on iOS, Android, and Windows mobile.

If you already have an existing website, you can test out how it works on different devices and ensure that you optimise it for different kinds of devices to push your ranking up on Google.

Optimise your Google My Business Account

This is another way through which you can improve your SEO. When users conduct a Google search that includes the words “near me”, or they look up a product or service on Google Maps, your website is likely to show up much sooner if your Google My Business Account is updated and optimised.

Reduce the bounce rate of your website

A bounce rate refers to the rate at which visitors visit your page and leave very quickly. When users perform a Google search, the algorithm considers your bounce rate. If the bounce rate is high, you will not rank extremely high up in search results.

To lower your bounce rate, you must match up the content on your website with user intent and this can be done by using relevant keywords.

READ MORE: Pro Guide 2021 To Earn Online With A Website

Build your backlinks

This is another way to quickly improve how high your website ranks in Google. If you have several backlinks, other websites are subsequently linked to your own. If they are high-quality websites, these backlinks will be more powerful, ensuring that you rank much higher.

Use internal links

This is a quick way to build up your Google rankings and it can easily be done by linking between different pages on your website. When you use this strategy, ensure that you internally link keywords that people search for when conducting a Google search.

Improve the load time of your website

When your website is ranked, Google algorithms also consider the load time of your website. If your site takes too long to load, it will not be considered a high-quality website, and you will subsequently rank lower on the Google search results.

To speed up your loading time, you can use adaptive images, your own content delivery network, caching as much as possible, evaluating plugins, compressing content, or several other strategies.

Why is SEO important and what are the benefits?

Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) is not an uncommon concept nowadays, allowing businesses to rank higher on the Google search results page, providing them with more exposure. Any business that manages a website does so with the purpose of increasing their traffic and SEO is aimed at helping such businesses achieve exactly that.

More than half of website traffic is generated through organic searches. The best way through which businesses can ensure that they are not missing out on potential site visitors is through consistent and conceited SEO efforts.

SEO helps businesses maximise their online presence, increase organic traffic, and subsequently helps towards business growth in the long-term.

Need help to get a better google ranking for your business? Visit SEOPros now