Practice to say, no

BY HUMPHREY MTANDWA

Do not judge others if they don’t agree with you. Many people are forced into situations they don’t agree with because they are afraid to say, no, Many are in jail right now because they failed to say, no I can’t. Others are married to people they never wanted to marry because they could not say no!

“But let your communication be, yea, yea and nay, nay: for whatsoever is more than these cometh evil.” Matthew 5:37 (KJV). It is not a sin to tell someone that you cannot do something for them. A lot of times if someone comes and asks for money, people have a tendency to say they will see what they can do when they really want to say no.

The sin that Ananias and Sapphire committed was that they lied. They could have said they could not give all their possessions. They did not die because they chose to keep the money, but because they lied. Let your no be a no and your yes, be a yes. Don’t make empty promises. People of integrity are people of their word. They are people of a few words. The amplified version says a firm “yes” or “no” does not compromise your faith because you are afraid of what people will think of you if you don’t agree with them. Learn to say no.

The Bible says anything that is not a no or a yes is evil communication. So there is no in-between. If you say yes when you wanted to say no you have done evil because the actions that follow after are not coming from your heart. Imagine all those situations you could have avoided if you had learnt to say no.

Ananias and Sapphire could have still lived, but they chose to compromise. Let your yes be a yes and your no, be a no. Don’t allow yourself to compromise. A lot of young ladies are pregnant because they could not say, no, to him. A lot of young man are in jail because they could not say, no. Don’t compromise your beliefs or position to make someone else happy. Don’t lose yourself in order to accommodate others.

Sometimes people compromise because the area of compromise seems insignificant and seems as if after they have compromised, nothing much will change in their lives. For Ananias it was just a few dollars they withheld, but it cost them their lives. For Judas it was just a few coins that made him lose his life. Many assume it’s only youth that deal with such issues of not being able to say no. But even adults do compromise. Some are forced to steal at work by their seniors because they feel they can’t challenge him or her because it may cost them their job. But the moment you agree to something you never wanted to do, there is a seed that has been planted and you will reap negative results from.

From today let your no be a no whatever cost may seem to come with such a decision. Imagine if Samson had said no to Delilah he could have kept his power and would have had a better life and decent end than the one he had. Saying no or yes is a decision that helps you navigate through life and don’t compromise your position in order to accommodate others. from today, let your no be a no and your yes be a yes.

God bless you.