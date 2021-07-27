2021 Africa Cup of Nations Tips and Predictions.

2021 Africa Cup of Nations Predictions &Tips

The 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (an international men’s football tournament) is organized by the Confederation of African Football (CAF). Following the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event, also known as AFCON, will take place in Cameroon from January to February 2022. After winning the last game against Senegal 1-0 in the 2019 final, Algeria is the defending champ.

Betting on the Africa Cup of Nations: How to do it right

When betting on the Africa Cup of Nations, it is better to do your homework. Many squads include players from various leagues throughout the world, with travel playing an important role in qualifying. In the first stage, which is the qualification stage, 52 countries compete, but only 24 teams will make it to the final competition. In the qualifying campaign, home advantage might be crucial, as many teams are difficult to beat in their own country.

Tip: Look for teams that are progressing with each match when you are trying to bet on the final tournament. As the competition develops, many major players find their stride, and the winning team usually strikes in the quarter-finals. Pay attention.

Live Streaming

Live streaming is available for all of the Africa Cup of Nations matches. Hollywoodbets is one of the best online live streaming services, where you can shuffle between betting markets and live activity. You won’t miss a beat!

Do you know you can participate in live betting and enjoy the rush of live-action on Hollywoodbets mobile? Check our page to find out more.

Odds

In the outright markets, find the finest Africa Cup of Nations betting odds for individual matches, tournament winners, to reach the final.

Teams

The following teams have earned a spot in the championship tournament. Gambia and Comoros will be competing in the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time.

Schedule

The qualification period for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations will run from 9 October 2019 until 30 March 2021. From January to February 2022, the final tournament will be held. Keep up with all the latest news from Cameroon’s event. The website of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) features a section dedicated to the Africa Cup of Nations.

2021 Africa Cup of Nations FAQ

Q: Where will the Africa Cup of Nations be held in 2021?

A: Cameroon is hosting the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Q: When will the Africa Cup of Nations be held in 2021?

A: The qualifying stage for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations will take place from 9 October 2019 to 30 March 2021. From January through February 2022, the finals will be held.

Q: Which countries have qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations in 2021?

A: Egypt, Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, Cameroon, Tunisia, Algeria, Senegal, Guinea, Mali, Burkina Faso, Gabon, Zimbabwe, Gambia, and the Comoros have all qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations in 2021.