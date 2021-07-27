Knowledge Musona joins Saudi outfit Al-Tai FC from Anderlecht

Zimbabwe captain Knowledge Musona has claimed that he is excited about the next big chapter in his career. The 31-year-old made the switch from Belgian outfit Anderlecht to Saudi outfit Al-Tai FC on Sunday. The oil-rich nation was able to lure the attacker for one major stint in the game. Certainly, Musona is the type of player who is most prominent in Betway online sports betting, who knows in the future he may play for the Saudi national team.

A former Kaizer Chiefs player, Musona has the experience of playing with several clubs across Europe in football. Following his initial two years with Kaizer Chiefs, he earned a move to 1899 Hoffenheim in 2011 where he spent the next three years. During this period, there were loan moves to the likes of Augsburg. After failing to hold on to a place at Hoffenheim, Musona made the switch to Oostende in 2015 where he had the purple patch in his career after making more than 100 league appearances in the next three years.

A move to Anderlecht beckoned in 2018 but he was once again unable to have a lot of gametime at the Belgian outfit. After spending the last few years on loan at the likes of Lokeren and Eupen, he has decided to make the switch to Saudi Arabia, where he will be hoping for better fortunes in the twilight of his career.

The 31-year-old has had better success with the Zimbabwean national team. After making his national team debut in 2010, the winger has featured in more than 40 games and he has scored 23 goals in the process. One of these goals turned out to be a memorable one, as he was able to beat multiple players and score a goal past Tunisia in the AFCON 2017. He is also known for being one of the few Zimbabwean forwards to score a hat-trick. Following his hat-trick in June 2017, Musona joined the list of iconic Zimbabwean players – Peter Ndlovu and Vitalis Takawira – to have scored a hat-trick for the national team.

Musona will have to be at his best to have any success at the Saudi outfit, who have plenty of cash to burn. It does not come as a surprise that the club also brought in Lucas Alves from Swiss outfit Luzern. The 28-year-old is from Brazil and he is expected to compete for the starting spot alongside Musona.

One of the highest earning Zimbabwean players, Musona had been picking up more than US$1 million per year without bonuses for his contract at Anderlecht. Despite turning past 30, Musona has been able to agree a similar contract with the Saudi outfit.

The Saudi Arabian Professional League is fast turning into a haven for professional footballers who are in the twilight of their careers. Even then, these players are paid excellent contracts that has been accelerating the push towards the league, which is trying to compete with other Middle East leagues like the Qatari league which already has big faces like Xavi Hernandez.

Musona was on the radar for many other clubs like Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns, but it appears that the financial rewards at Al-Tai FC might have been hard to turn down.