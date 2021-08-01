Beitbridge rural health centre gets boost

BY SILAS NKALA

Malabe Health centre in rural Beitbridge is set to receive $1,5 million to spruce up its facilities and build nursing staff accommodation.

Beitbridge East legislator Albert Nguluvhe said the upgrading was being done through the Constituency Development Fund allocation and contributions from villagers.

“So far, we are building a nurses’ house,” Nguluve said. “Material resources have been delivered on site.

“We are left with mobilising funds to pay the builders.”

He urged the community and other stakeholders to pool resources together to ensure the completion of the project.

“The health post, which is a satellite clinic, serves 300 households and it was initially built by a non-governmental organisation to assist the locals as the nearest Tshitulipasi Clinic is about 15 kilometres away,” Nguluvhe said.

He said nurses currently had no accommodation and were staying at the school cottage.

“Now it has emerged that we will still need labour, sand, water, bricks and builders all which were outside the quotation of $1,5 million given,” Nguluvhe said.

“I said we must look for local builders and we got them.

“The builders said they would want a total of 10 000 rand and we agreed that every household will contribute 50 rand to pay the builders and whatever the amount would be outstanding I will offset it.”

He said villagers agreed to mould bricks and supply sand and water for the construction work.

“I feel for the plight of pregnant women and even if someone gets a snake bite they may die along the way before reaching the clinic, so this post is their only hope,” Nguluvhe said.

Malabe border health post was constructed through an initiative of the ministry of health and child care, Development Aid from People to People and Elimination 8 in Beitbridge district.