Keys to understand the spiritual realm

When God spoke, he programmed the seed to carry the genetic information of whatever species it represented. Every living thing, and including water, has information within it. This information is a code which was put in all living things when they were created.

BY HUMPHREY MTANDWA

It is no wonder, then, that Jesus spoke to the waves of a boisterous sea. The waves recognised the voice because everything was programmed by the word of God and responds to it. The Bible declares that everything that has a name responds to the name of Jesus and His word. Scientists have even said snow flakes are individually different. Everything which was created has its unique marker.

A mango seed will produce a mango tree because during creation, God spoke and his word does not change. The realm of the spirit is made up of words because everything is held together by the very word of God. Have you ever cracked open a seed and saw leaves inside? No. You cannot see leaves. But you know when you plant the seed, leaves will come out.

This is the same response you should have in the realm of the spirit. The realm of the spirit hides its secrets to those that are ignorant of its true nature, like how a seed carries life and information and through faith you plant it. You must believe that to also function in the spirit, it does not have to make sense to you and neither do you have to understand it through your mental abilities.

Your thoughts, dreams and imagination are gateways to seeing in the spirit. Many have seen visions, but have quickly cancelled them off because they seemed too unreal or simple. If you don’t faithfully steward visions you receive through your imagination, it’s hard to tap into the deep things of the spirit.

The reason why many are not masters of the spirit realm is because they miss it while looking for what it is not. The realm of the spirit is a dimension where one receives tonnes of information, but this is through the spirit and usually these can appear like your everyday thoughts.

Joseph, the father of Jesus, had a direct instruction from God, yet it came through a dream. The reason why many who have had interactions in the spirit have missed it is because they where expecting more than what was released.

I remember a vision in which I saw three objects and only later, through revelation, realised that it was a major encounter. Just a world map, a chariot and a lion were used by the Lord to tell me about my whole life. Many have cracked open a seed looking for the branches yet the information within that seed carried the branches and they could not see it.

Don’t be blind to the subtle messages of God in the spirit that can shift your whole life. The spirit realm is so simple that many miss it. The mustard seed is so small yet within it, carries a huge tree. The information that God spoke into the seed is what gives it potential. Many judge the mustard seed because of its size and assume it also produces something small. If only you could tap into the information God put in you, then you would be surprised by the potential you carry.

God bless you.

Humphrey Mtandwa is an anointed minister of the gospel and teacher of the Word based in South Africa. He has written several books including The Enoch Generation, Truthfulness and Theophany. He blogs at mtandwa.blogspot.com and can be contacted via e-mail or WhatsApp on +27 610286350.