Master Zhoe releases fresh video

BY TAKEMORE MAZURUSE

GWANDA-BASED musician and businessman Thembinkosi Ndlovu — known in music circles as Master Zhoe — has released a new video titled Khayalam as he continues on a path to grow his music profile.

The talented musician, whose dream is to become not only a national but international icon, collaborated with Bulawayo-based Mzoe 7 and his South Africa-based producer Percy on the song.

“Khayalam is a celebration song through which we are thanking God for life especially amidst this Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are grateful to God for his protection and blessings and we are happy to have worked with Percy, our SA-based producer as well as my good brother Mzoe 7,” Master Zhoe said.

The video is a refreshing beauty which demonstrates the level of input and investment into the project and the musician’s manager Morateoa Sidange said more projects are on the way.

“We are going all out in this music journey and we are really investing in the art as seen in the quality of the production and video.

“We are also shooting the video to our yet-to-be-released collaboration with South African star Professor next week. We will be releasing that video including other surprise international productions before the end of year,” Sidange said.

Master Zhoe has been on a steady rise since he became a professional musician and has continued producing new music including collaborations with some of Zimbabwe’s music luminaries.

“Music is my passion and it keeps me going. I love to entertain besides, of course, my other business pursuits.

“I have produced countless productions some of which are yet to be released. Some of my biggest collaborations include Gwenyambira which I did with Madzibaba Nicholas Zakaria and it’s available on YouTube together with the video,” he said.

The musician has so far released five albums, namely the 15-track album titled The Margin and a second 2018 album titled Imagination with 12 tracks. The third is a 12-track album titled Ngingene released in 2019, the fourth is a 10-track album titled Heavy Piano released in early 2020 and lastly the late 2020 album with 14 tracks.

The Triabal House musician is also involved in a lot of charity programmes at his Gwanda base and has also organised some talent development programmes including some fully funded dance competitions.