Passover and ‘mark of the Beast’

The Passover is a religious festival in remembrance of when God passed through the land of Egypt to free the Jews from slavery and from a plague of death. He smote all the first-born sons of all households that did not have a mark of the blood of a lamb on the two door posts and the lintels of their houses.

BY PROSPER TINGINI

There was no selection based on ethnicity, colour or creed. Death of first-born sons occurred for all those who did not display on their doors the mark of the blood of the lamb. Jews who failed to abide by the “vaccine” directive of the Lord our God lost their first-born sons too if they did not inscribe the mark. The use of blood for any ritual purposes is normally associated with satanic practices by most humans. I am sure those non-believers who saw the Jews marking their doors with the blood of an animal must have ridiculed them, or even associated them with evil. The beast in this instance was the lamb. Its significance was salvation.

For those not in the know of the Biblical origin of the Passover, the plague of first-born sons and of beasts, Exodus 12:1-14 reads: The Lord said to Moses and Aaron in the land of Egypt, “This month shall be for you the beginning of months, it shall be the first month of the year for you. Tell all the congregation of Israel that on the tenth day of this month they shall take every man a lamb according to their father’s houses, a lamb for a household; and if the household is too small for a lamb, then a man and his neighbour next to his house shall take according to the number of persons; according to what each can eat shall make your count for the lamb. Your lamb shall be without blemish, a male a year old; you shall take it from the sheep or from the goats; and you shall keep it until the 14th day of this month, when the whole congregation of Israel shall kill their lambs in the evening. They shall take some of the blood, and put it on the two door posts and the lintels of the houses in which they eat them. They shall eat the flesh that night, roasted; with unleavened bread and bitter herbs they shall eat it. Do not eat any of it raw or boiled with water, but roasted; its head with its legs and its inner parts.

“And you shall let none of it remain until the morning, anything that remains until the morning you shall burn. In this matter you shall eat it: your loins girded, you sandals on your feet, and your staff in your hand; and you shall eat it in haste. It is the Lord’s Passover. For I will pass through the land of Egypt that night, and I will smite all the first-born in the land of Egypt, both of man and beast; and on all the gods of Egypt I will execute judgment: I am the Lord. The blood shall be a sign for you, upon the houses where you are; and when I see blood, I will pass over you, and no plague shall fall upon you to destroy you, when I smite the land of Egypt.

“This day shall be for you a memorial day and you shall keep it as a feast to the Lord; throughout your generations you shall observe it as a statute forever.”

The mark of the “blood of the beast” must have horrified some unbelievers in its appearance. Outside observers would have chastised the Israelis for following what appeared to be rituals of the devil. The question to ask is: Why did God choose the blood of the lamb to be the mark of salvation, to be the vaccine to save lives? The answer itself is in the blood. The Lord gives the clue (Leviticus 17:11); “for the life of the flesh is in the blood; and I have given it for you upon the altar to make atonement for souls; for it is the blood that makes atonement, by reason of the life.”

That said, it is now clear that the blood, because of the life in it, was the salvation that saved lives. Prior to this, we know that believers gave blood offerings of “clean beasts” to the Lord for various purposes. Jesus Christ was then sent to represent the blood of beasts with his own, for the atonement of our own souls. It is the blood of Christ that saved our lives. We Christians always talk of salvation as the acceptance that Christ’s blood paid for our sins.

One thing that God makes clear is that those first-borns who perished did not just drop dead, but died from some kind of plague (Exodus 12:13). Many other numerous kinds of plagues have befallen mankind, killing tens of millions of people. This planet is currently grappling with this deadly disease called Covid-19, of many variants. It is killing people left, right and centre across the globe. Surprisingly, the pace at which vaccines are being discovered, produced and administered to people to save lives is astronomical. It is as if the Lord our God has put His hand to it. The vaccines are now acting as the blood of the lamb in saving lives. Yet among us there are people who also think the vaccines have something to do with the devil. I am no scientist, but my layman understanding of the effects of the vaccines is to protect our blood from a range of Covid-19-related infections. So administering the vaccines into our blood will save our lives.

Just like those who would have demonised the Passover blood of the lamb marked on the doors of the Jews, there are also those unbelievers who belittled the significance of the shed blood of Christ for the atonement of our sins. We also have a clique of prophets of doom and their followers who resist the role of the God-given value of Covid-19 vaccines in saving human lives. Such people equate the vaccination process as a gateway to the Biblical mark of the beast (666) quoted in the book of Revelation, written by Apostle John. In their misguided interpretation of the scriptures, they make reference to Revelation 13:16-18, to frighten people from being vaccinated, claiming that it would lead to people being implanted with some “chips” into their bodies in order to glorify the “image of the beast”. It reads: “It causes all; both free and slave, to be marked on the right hand or the forehead, so that no one can buy or sell unless he has the mark, that is, the name of the beast or the number of its name. This calls for wisdom; let him who has understanding reckon the number of the beast, for it is a human number, its number is six hundred and sixty-six.” Truly, let those who have the wisdom to get vaccinated be saved.

Amen.

Prosper Tingini is the Scribe of the Children of God Missionary Assembly — God’s messengers. Contact details: Mobile: 0771 260 195. Email address: ptingini@gmail.com