Inside the incredible life Messi built in Barcelona

So this is how Lionel Messi spends his money.

The Barcelona legend made a fair whack out of his old contract but is now looking for a new club after his shock departure was confirmed.

Despite a five-year deal being agreed in principle after his contract expired at the end of June, LaLiga wage restrictions mean the club have let him go.

Speculation is rife over whether Messi will sign for Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, a club in MLS, or return to Argentina.

But, one thing is for sure, whoever wants the Argentine magician will have to fork out a fair bit of cash.

Here’s a glimpse into his amazing lifestyle, featuring a luxury mansion, fancy holidays, plenty of flash cars, and host of hotels, including a new spot in Andorra.

Boasting sea views and being in a no-fly zone, Messi’s abode — valued at £5,5 milion — in Barcelona offers a tranquil experience.

Located in the exclusive suburb of Castelldefels, it’s the perfect spot for the six-time Ballon d’Or winner to reside.

And he bought himself privacy by splashing out on his neighbour’s home, according to old team-mate Ivan Rakitic.

Located 12 miles [about 19 kilometres) away from the Camp Nou, Messi’s home has a small football pitch, a swimming pool, an indoor gym and a playground for his three children.

There’s also the incredible sight of the Balearic Sea to wake up to every day — you won’t get that in Manchester, Paris or London.

Close friend Luiz Suarez used to live nearby while Philippe Coutinho still does should a team debriefing be needed.

If he’s planning on going anywhere in a hurry, Messi has the use of his own private jet that’s worth £12 million and has his famous No.10 on the tail.

It was made by a company in Argentina and designed for Messi family with the names of his wife, Antonella, plus children Thiago, Ciro and Mateo featuring on the steps. It boasts a number of incredible features, including its very own kitchen.

There are two bathrooms and enough seats for 16 people. Incredibly, the chairs can also be folded up and turned into eight beds too — providing ultimate comfort. Messi, however, doesn’t own it — he leases the jet. Still, it won’t come cheap.

With tourism being a huge trade in Barcelona (at least before the coronavirus pandemic hit), Messi has invested his money shrewdly.

Like his footballing rival Cristiano Ronaldo, he has become a hotelier and bought a £26 million hotel in the coastal town of Sitges — some 26 miles from Barcelona.

The four-star Hotel MiM Sitges is just 100m from the sea, has 77 bedrooms, including five junior suites and one suite, and costs around £105-per-night during high season to stay in a standard room.

On top of that, there’s the rooftop Sky Bar that boasts panoramic views of the town and Mediterranean Sea, as well as a pool.

If you’re looking to unwind even further, there’s a top-of-the-range spa that features a sauna, Turkish bath, sensory showers, a recreational pool, a cold plunge tub and a saltwater pool. Messi also owns hotels in Ibiza, Mallorca, Baqueira and Andorra.

Messi could probably afford to send his car collection to his new club with him when he moves out of Barcelona this summer.

The pick of his motors, said to be worth around £3 million, is a £1.5 million Pagani Zonda.

He also has a penchant for Maserati, with a £100 000 GranTurismo S and a GranTurismo MC Stradale in his garage. Messi has also been seen driving a Ferrari F43 Spider worth £173 000.

Although with Barcelona’s deal with Audi ending last year, there were no more freebies from the German car giants.

When it’s pre-season, Messi likes to let his hair down with a break away. But he doesn’t go too far — often picking to hire a private yacht and enjoy Ibiza and Formentera.

In 2020, he and wife Antonella Roccuzzo were joined by pals Luis Suarez and Cesc Fabregas and their families for a trip around the islands.

They hired the stunning Seven C charter boat measuring nearly 92ft long that costs £40 000-per-week to rent.

Boasting luxury interiors throughout, the vessel sleeps ten guests in four rooms, including a master suite, a VIP stateroom and two twin cabins.

Her sizeable deck area offers plenty of room for sunbathing and relaxing, while there’s an outdoor bar to cater for guest’s thirsts.

It was a similar case this summer as the trio of families returned to Ibiza.

Previously, Messi has also stayed at the luxury Caribbean holiday resort Jumby Bay, where private villas cost £5,000 per-night and Sir Paul McCartney has once stayed. — The Sun