Boy commits scuicide

BY NIZBERT MOYO

A 15-year-old boy from Emganwini suburb hanged himself in a bushy area at Manado farm near eHlekwini, Figtree area last week after a misunderstanding with members of his family.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Loveness Mangena said the boy had gone missing for two days when his body was found hanging on a tree by a man who was fetching firewood.

Mangena said the body was taken to United Bulawayo Hospital for a post mortem.

Emganwini residents alleged that the boy had a misunderstanding with some of his family members and took a rope from home, which he used to hang himself.

“We know he was a school boy at a local school but he was forced out of school due to suspected financial constraints,” said Marry Ncube, a resident.