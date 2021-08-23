Ukraine, Afghanistan expose US hypocrisy

BY OWN CORRESPONDENT

In early August, Ned Price, the United States’ State Department spokesperson , at a press briefing once again spoke about Zimbabwe.

In general, the mention of our country by American politicians usually occurs spontaneously and is completely inappropriate. So it was this time.

At that press briefing, the representative of the American administration had mainly focused on problems in Ethiopia, Iran, Afghanistan, Tunisia and North Korea, that is, the issues, which the United States is paying close attention to and where it interferes while constantly hiding behind the interests of the international community.

And suddenly, unexpectedly Zimbabwe!

Flatteringly, but the journalist who asked Price the question presented Zimbabwe as an enemy of the White House along with Iran and China: “For instance, in the Trump administration, Zimbabwe had already been singled out as an adversary along with Iran and China.

“I know national security officials in the White House had done so. We’ve had a whole string in the last decade of these contentious relationships.”

Well, then the classic – about US’ protection of democracy: “What, if anything, are you doing in terms of maybe strengthening democracy specifically to Zimbabwe?”

In response, a standard cliché was also voiced, repeatedly sounded by representatives of the US State Department.

“Well, we have made very clear that we are a steadfast friend of the people of Zimbabwe.

“Over the years, we provided more than US$3.5 billion in assistance.

“That sum is the amount we provided since Zimbabwe achieved its independence in 1980.

“We share the Zimbabwean people’s aspirations for a country that offers democracy, justice, human rights, prosperity for all, supporting human rights, supporting these values in Africa and around the world.

“It is absolutely a priority for us and we’ll continue to work on ways to support those aspirations of the Zimbabwean people.”

But , as the US support and share people’s aspirations for a country that offers democracy, justice, human rights, prosperity for all, supporting human rights, supporting these values can be observed around the world, in Somalia, Yemen, Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan and in other “hot spots” of the planet .

Almost everywhere where conflicts occur, you can trace the hand of Washington, which, holding out a candy called “democracy”, unleashes wars and wreaks havoc.

And the support is received not by the peoples, but by the puppet rulers put in power by the White House.

This happens not only in remote parts of the world. This also happens in the center of Europe.

So, playing in the implantation of democracy and in the confrontation with the gaining popularity and political weight Russia, the United States brought to power in Ukraine in 2014 the nationalist regime of Petro Poroshenko, whose “glorious” traditions are continued by Mikhail Zelensky.

In December 2013, assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs Victoria Nuland handed out cookies to a radical crowd that entered an armed confrontation with the legitimate authority of President Viktor Yanukovych on Maidan (the central square of the Ukrainian capital Kiev).

It was an ostentatious act of American support for a bloody coup d’état, which resulted in brutal killings by nationalists of civilians, police officers and military personnel.

But the United States did not stop with the cookies.

They were followed by billions of dollars injected into the “new democratic Ukraine” project.

Next the supply of weapons, the dispatch of American military instructors and advisors to all institutions of state administration in Ukraine came.

Despite the fact that power in Ukraine became completely controlled from Washington, the Americans have not been able to defeat one of their worst enemies – corruption.

So in 2016, just over two years after the state coup, Victoria Nuland urged Ukraine to start prosecuting the corrupt officials:

“It’s time to start locking up people, who have ripped off the Ukrainian population for too long and it is time to eradicate the cancer of corruption.”

But since then, nothing has changed. The Ukrainian government is becoming more and more corrupt and more radical and nationalistic.

The main events that followed the illegal change of power in Ukraine in 2014 were the home-coming of the Crimean peninsula to Russia, which was the result of the expression of the will of the Crimean people, and peoples ‘uprisings in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions in eastern Ukraine.

At the same time, both the residents of Crimea and the population of Lugansk and Donetsk regions were afraid of the arrival of radicals and pro-fascist nationalists.

If Crimea managed to find protection from Russia, then the eastern regions of Ukraine were less fortunate.

Under the guise of an anti-terrorist operation, the government of Petro Poroshenko, who illegally came to power in Ukraine, began a real war against its own population living in the east of the country.

All military means were and are being used in it – combat aircraft, tanks, heavy artillery.

Peaceful cities and villages were bombed and are being bombed.

Like the Nazis in World War II, the Ukrainian army and pro-government units of armed radicals are killing civilians, old people and children, while not strangers, but their own citizens.

Undesirables are imprisoned in their thousands, tortured and killed.

But all the curators from Washington turn a blind eye to this.

Yes, not only do they turn a blind eye, but they also help with money, weapons and military advisors. And all this under the pretext of developing democracy in Ukraine.

In order to stop the conflict in the east of Ukraine in June 2014 Norman format was established, which includes Germany, France and Russia, as mediators.

And Ukraine also joined this format.

In September 2014, thanks to the efforts of Berlin, Paris and Moscow, the Protocol оn the results of consultations of the Trilateral Contact Group, or commonly known as the Minsk Protocol was signed.

The agreement was meant to halt the war in the Donbas region of Ukraine and was signed by representatives of Ukraine, Russia, the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Luhansk People’s Republic, and the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

Neither did this agreement nor а new package of measures, called Minsk II, which was agreed to in February 2015 help to stop the fighting in the Donbas region.

Over the years the Ukrainian government has been sabotaging the political part of the Minsk agreements (providing for the adoption оn а permanent basis of а special status of certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, fixing it in the constitution of Ukraine, holding аn amnesty and organising local elections).

The failure of the Minsk Protocol was caused precisely by Kiev’s unwillingness to comply with it.

But there is someone to make the Ukrainian authorities fulfill their obligations. And everyone knows them – they are curators from Washington.

But the Americans are not interested in peace in the Donbas.

They don’t need order and democracy in Ukraine. They need chaos and war on the border with Russia. This is the main reason for the ongoing war.

At the same time, the Ukrainian government is moving further and further away from the agreement it signed .

In early August, it approved the draft law “On the Foundations of State Policy for the Transition Period,” which implies Kiev’s withdrawal from the Minsk Protocol.

This discriminatory bill involves the infringement of the residents of the Donbas’ civil and political rights, an encroachment on their life and freedom.

Its adoption will legally secure for the residents of the Donbas the title of “second grade” with corresponding restrictions in rights and status.

If the Parliament of Ukraine adopts this draft law, any negotiations with Kiev on the implementation of the Minsk Protocol will become meaningless.

In this case the guarantor countries in the Norman format shall focus exclusively on developing a package of sanctions against Kiev and raising this issue in the United Nations Security Council or to agree that Ukraine must have the right not to execute international obligations assumed, including those enshrined in the UN Security Council resolution.

In Kiev, approving the bill, it is assumed that after the “de-occupation” in the territories of the Luhansk and the Donetsk republics , deportation of unwanted citizens from the country will be carried out.

In addition, the introduction of a civil-military administration is envisaged.

Also a ban on conducting elections and referendums will be imposed.

And the planned two-year procedure for restoring the functioning of the Ukrainian language as a state language will lead to the fact that the majority of the Donbas residents will not be able to officially use Russian, which has always been their native language.

So that it is necessary to be wary and be careful when an official representative of the US State Department declares “we are a steadfast friend of the people of Zimbabwe…….”

After all, good words sounded from the American administration in relation to other countries, including Ukraine.

But what did it lead to ?

To the coming into power of radical nationalists and corrupt officials, the impoverishment of the people, the outbreak of war against own population in the Donbas.

Afghanistan has gone even further.

After 20 years of imposing democracy with the tool of enormous military contingent of the American army and its allies, the Americans surrendered and disgracefully flee.

And they are replaced by the bellicose Taliban, which in the shortest possible time completely seized power in Afghanistan.

Here are the results of American friendship, cookie-giving and democracy development.