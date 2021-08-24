NewsDay, The Standard unveil news websites

By Online Reporter

It is now easier to get all the news you need to know on-the-go with NewsDay and The Standard new-look websites.

With the number of internet users rising around the globe, the new look websites are designed to be mobile friendly, offering an integrated approach and functionality. This makes navigation easier for our readers on their devices of choice.

The goal was to provide websites that were compatible with all types of gadgets for easy navigation and where people can choose to read, watch, listen or even use a narrator to access content.

This move is in response to the evolving digital space as Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) moves to transform its brands into Africa’s best reads.

Chief Operating Officer Kangai Maukazuva said AMH platforms were globally celebrated and recognized for innovation in responsive and interactive user experience.

“We are once again revolutionizing the distribution and easy accessibility to great content,” he said.

Maukazuva added that the launch of new aggregated content websites across the group was evident of “our commitment to offer a modernized digital media business model focusing on rich products that meets institutional and individual expectations”.

AMH Editor-in-Chief Wisdom Mdzungairi yesterday said “our desires are to prove that there is a digital model” for independent, truthful, helpful and dynamic journalism that Zimbabwe and the rest of the world needs in difficult times.

As a media house, AMH continues to build a digital business large enough on its own to support a newsroom that would meet its aspirations, he added.

“To secure our future, we need to expand significantly our subscribers. Thus, we’ve staked the future of the business on being a destination of choice for readers — an authoritative, truth-telling and media house. Our products are meant to cater for whatever device our subscribers are using. We have also made it easier for our readers to subscribe to our offerings such as newsletters, daily briefings and breaking news,” Mdzungairi said.

“Our focus on our readers sets us apart in crucial ways from other media organizations. I believe that the more sound strategy for the business is to provide journalism so strong that people would be willing to pay for it.”

Digital and Online Editor, Silence Mugadzaweta, said: “We are very excited to announce the unveiling of our new look websites after months of hard work. We wanted to make the new websites faster, easier to navigate, and more user-friendly offering readers around the world immediate access to most of the daily and weekly newspaper’s contents.”

He said it is important for the business to fit in the canvas of digital wisdom as the future does not fit in the containers or mind-sets of the past as a cacophony of voices are calling immediate digital revolution.

“Our goal with this new designed websites is to create a user-friendly browsing experience for our trusted and valued audience and business partners and we hope they will enjoy our new uncluttered design that is easy to navigate, and more user-friendly. Amongst the new features the site contains integrated social media buttons for Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn to foster improved communication with the audience. We will be constantly updating our content with the latest news across the globe,” Mugadzaweta added.

AMH, being the largest independent media house in Zimbabwe, prides itself in offering news across its multiple platforms to a mix of audiences it serves across the world. In 2017, the NewsDay website was voted top in the Best News Website and the Overall Best Zimbabwean Website categories at the second edition of the Zimbabwe Digital Marketing Awards.

In 2016, NewsDay was voted the overall best Zimbabwean website for 2015 at the inaugural Zimbabwe Digital Marketing Conference and Awards and in 2013 it won the prestigious Highway Africa Most Innovative Newsroom at an awards ceremony held in Grahamstown South Africa.

AMH publications have a strong digital presence, with the NewsDay Twitter handle leading with more than 540 000 followers, Facebook with over 800 000 followers, far ahead of all media houses in Zimbabwe.

NewsDay accounts for over 50% of the 3,140 million audience base on digital platforms in the country.