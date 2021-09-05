Manyaya new Zesa GM

BY BEAUTY NYUKE

ZESA has appointed public relations and marketing expert, George Manyaya as the General Manager responsible for Stakeholder Relations, Communications and Welfare with effect from next month.

Manyaya was appointed following interviews held in August this year.

Zesa executive chairman Sydney Gata confirmed the appointment in a statement saying the former Mbada Diamonds and NetOne executive is expected to formulate robust internal and external stakeholder relations initiatives.

Manyaya, a holder of a Doctorate in Business Administration, is also expected to, among other things; initiate rebranding while also coordinating staff and community welfare issues.

“As the board, we are delighted to welcome Dr Manyaya to the authority, where we will undoubtedly use his expertise in meeting the expectations of our stakeholders and at the same time achieving our targets as enshrined in the National Development Strategy (NDS1),” Gata said.

Manyaya joins the power utility from the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) where he was the head of consumer affairs and publicity.

The renowned public relations expert is also the current vice-chairman of the Airports Company of Zimbabwe board of directors.

Zesa is currently in a drive to lure key personnel that had left the company in search of greener pastures as the company seeks to ensure it meets demand for power that has soared due to increase in mining and agriculture production over the years.

Manyaya is also a holder of a Master of Science Degree in International Relations, another Master of Commerce Degree in Strategic Management and Corporate Governance, and a Bachelor of Commerce Honours Degree in Business Management.

He is also a qualified journalist.