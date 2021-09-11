Parents, ZAOGA school clash over fees

BY NIZBERT MOYO

Parents of children learning at the Zimbabwe Assemblies of God Africa (ZAOGA)-run Ezekiel Guti Primary School in Bulawayo, have accused the institution of charging astronomical fees that are beyond the reach of many.

The parents also claim there is limited development at the school in Cowdray Park to warrant such high fees.

“I am a parent and one of the founder members of the school,” said a parent on condition of anonymity.

“After having convinced our founder Ezekiel Guti to have a school in Matabeleland, we established this school.

“However, we were kicked out after being framed by the new school board committee members.

“We cannot blame president Guti because he is now an old man.’’

Another parent complained that on top of the $8 500 school fees, they were forced to pay a 33% top-up fee this term.

“The school was built about five years ago, running from Grade Zero up to grade six.

“There has not been any tangible development to talk about.

“This school must be closed or we will transfer all our children because we have seen that it was established only to enrich other people.

ZAOGA primary schools director Aaron Moyana refused to comment on the matter.

“Sorry, I cannot comment because I have not received any information,’’ he said.