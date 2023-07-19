×

Role of legumes in sustainable agriculture
The combination of leguminous plants contributing to above-ground carbon storage and enhanced carbon preservation within the soil makes them valuable in mitigating climate change.
By Takudzwanashe Mundenga Jul. 19, 2023
Role of legumes in sustainable agriculture

5 steal US$135 000 maize
The accused persons then shared the proceeds among themselves.
By Nqobizwe Thebe Apr. 17, 2023
5 steal US$135 000 maize

What 360-degree feedback can achieve and why
There is a consensus on what 360-degree feedback can achieve.
By Memory Nguwi Apr. 14, 2023
What 360-degree feedback can achieve and why

Of Africa food sovereignty, climate change, GMO onslaught
One thing the continent needs to do is to situate, at the heart of its food systems is learning to work together with non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and the private sector in good faith.
By Peter Makwanya Jan. 30, 2023
Of Africa food sovereignty, climate change, GMO onslaught

Lead with impact
Weak leaders love titles, and are emphatic on others. Great leaders can be in the crowd and neutralise their presence, yet have a positive impact.
By Jonah Nyoni Jan. 28, 2023
Lead with impact

ED food security claims raise dust
Political analysts said Mnangagwa’s remarks contradicted the WFP, which estimates that 38% of Zimbabwe’s population is food insecure.
By Kenneth Nyangani Jan. 27, 2023
ED food security claims raise dust

Ngolomi lures souls to Christ in new album

Ngolomi, who is also a pastor and entrepreneur, said the album spoke to receiving Jesus Christ as the Saviour and the visa to heaven.

By The Standard Aug. 11, 2022
Ngolomi lures souls to Christ in new album

Hamara workers up in arms over salaries

According to the workers, going on leave is akin to quitting as many have reportedly been replaced while on approved break.

By The Standard Feb. 13, 2022
Hamara workers up in arms over salaries

