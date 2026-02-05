Zimbabwe’s school feeding scheme: Contrasts between aspiration, reality
But those bright moments have dimmed, as the school feeding programme she once relied on has faltered, leaving her and countless other students hungry and struggling to learn.
By Tonderayi Matonho Feb. 5, 2026
Zim targets US$25bn livestock sector by 2030
THE Zimbabwe Feed and Fodder Multi-stakeholder Platform (ZFFMSP) has set an ambitious goal to transform the country's livestock sector into a US$25 billion industry,
By Blessed Mhlanga Dec. 10, 2025
Building a resilient pipeline against brain drain
As a leader, you must promote timely positive and constructive communication across the entire organisational system.
By Innocent Hadebe Sep. 6, 2025
Uphold women, babies’ right to breastfeed anytime, anywhere
World Breastfeeding Week, which ran from August 1 to 7, is commemorated in the first week of August every year.
By Cimas Aug. 8, 2025
Call to support breastfeeding in Zim
World Breastfeeding Week is celebrated from August 1 to 7 and it is running under the theme: Prioritise Breastfeeding, Create Sustainable Support Systems
By Pride Nyamupangedengu Aug. 5, 2025
Seek feedback as a leader
FEEDBACK is one of the components that every organisation that wants to grow and be established in the market should embrace.
By Innocent Hadebe Apr. 26, 2025
Gutu stakeholders applaud school feeding scheme
In an interview recenty, Chagwiza Primary School head Tobaiwa Musendekwa applauded the initiative, highlighting its role in ensuring no child learns on an empty stomach.
By Berita Kafesu Apr. 15, 2025
Nyaradzo Group: 24 years in the business and still going strong
They have also established a strong presence in the diaspora market, offering repatriation services through the Sahwira International Plan.
By Vanessa Gonye Mar. 8, 2025
Do you feel, hear, understand me?
This not only enhances individual performance, but also strengthens the entire team’s dynamics.
By Grace Chirenje Feb. 7, 2025
Premium
Shocking Kariba horror details emerge
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By Shame Makoshori and Nhau Mangirazi
Aug. 16, 2026
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Mystery over fresh protest calls
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Aug. 16, 2026
Mnangagwa faces global backlash over CAA3
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Aug. 16, 2026
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Zanu-PF bigwig linked to ‘cruel’ Harare demolitions
News
Aug. 16, 2026
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84 dead, unknown number missing: Lake Kariba and the cheapening of Zimbabwean life
News
By Trevor Ncube
Aug. 16, 2026