Mahachi scores big

Award-winning gospel artist Tatenda Mahachi’s latest video titled Usacheme (Don’t Cry) has scored big after it was recently played on Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN), an international Christian-based television channel.

The video, which was also premiered on DStv’s Zambezi Magic recently, is receiving airplay on regional television channels like One Gospel, Gospel Gold and other top Christian-based television channels in Ghana and Nigeria.

TBN is an international Christian-based television network and the world’s largest. It operates six broadcast networks, each reaching separate demographics.

While a number of secular musicians have found home at the newly-established Trace Africa channel where a number of local videos are being played, gospel musicians seem to find the going tough on the international arena.

However, Mahachi has broken the cocoon and his video is the first from a local gospel artist to be played on TBN and he said to get recognition from an international television channel like TBN was a dream come true.

“I am so excited about this video and I am happy to have worked with professional people like guys at Paro Works who shot the video,” he said.

The video was shot in South Africa and Dubai and Mahachi believes it is one of his greatest projects.

“This is one of my greatest videos and projects. However, I am also doing another one with S’fiso Ncwane from South Africa of the song Ndinoda Jesu. I am happy with the support I am getting from my fans both in Zimbabwe and South Africa,” he said.

Mahachi said Paro Works is a South Africa-based production house owned by Nigerians. They have produced a number of videos that are doing well on top television channels like Channel O and MTV Base, among others.

The video comes at a time when most Zimbabweans are down in the dumps due to the economic and political meltdown the country is experiencing.

However, Mahachi said the mainstay of the song was the “uplifting message of carrying on through tough times.”

“A lot is happening and most people are suffering, but they should not forget that there is God,” he said.

“You might have lost a loved one, marriage, a job or there is no food on your table, but God is saying ‘don’t cry’.”