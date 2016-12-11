Niccoe’s Selfie rocks airwaves

SHE has exhibited exceptional music prowess locally, distinguishing herself with her unique versatile talent that has seen her excelling during the early stages of her career.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

Her hit-song Selfie is dominating national airwaves and setting tongues wagging on the local music scene. Her story is that of a music upstart aiming to dominate the industry in the not-so-distant future and at a tender age.

But despite her worthy exploits, she has maintained a low-profile, uncharacteristic of most upcoming and ambitious green-horns in the arts and entertainment industry.

Meet Nicole Chitsvatsva (20), aka Niccoe — the second born in a family of three children.

Some of her popular tracks that include Selfie, Everyday, Nguva Yareba and Ndagutsikana have topped the local music charts.

The composed and ever-smiling Niccoe has made strides in the cut-throat local showbiz industry where many have fallen by the wayside despite possessing talent.

Niccoe told The Standard Style that the sky was the limit.

“My music speaks for itself. I am very creative,” she said.

“Believe in yourself. If it is God’s will, He will be there to help you pursue your dreams in whatever you do. I am aiming high. I am seeing myself getting the Grammy awards and other international awards.”

The sassy young musician grew up in Nkulumane in Bulawayo where she attended Sizane High School from which she cut her modelling teeth.

Niccoe, who is mostly into jazz, said she was happy that people in Bulawayo had finally accepted her music.

“I had challenges at first because people said they did not understand my music as I sang in Shona. I have performed at a number of functions, including political gatherings where I have managed to get my number one fan — MP Tshinga Dube. He said he loved my music very much,” she said.

Niccoe is also a brand ambassador for St John’s Ambulance.

She has shared the stage with some of the country’s greatest performers such as EX Q and Trevor Dongo.

A multi-talented upcoming artist and model, children from her neighbourhood in Nkulumane fondly call her “Mimmy”.

Her achievements, particularly in modelling, have earned her a place in Malawi showbiz where she managed to score a lucrative deal with a Malawian soap company and has become the Face of African Savon.

Niccoe said she has had ups and downs in her modelling career because of her height; she is now doing photo shoots, which seem to be paying off.

“I started modelling, but my height cost me a lot. I have ventured into advertising as I do runway shows, as well as photoshoots. I have managed to get there through the help of Bonang Mathema’s former photographer Peter Sibanda and Fusion Media,” she said.

She has two albums and has worked with Kirah Music, Sky Breezy and Mango.

Niccoe said she was working on her third album which would be out before end of this year. The album will feature Ammara Brown and Thamsanqa “Tammy” Moyo.

For advice to other upcoming and aspiring artists, Niccoe said one should believe in themselves.

Her music is a fusion of Afro-soul, R‘n’B and jazz. She has made waves on local radio stations.