Jah ‘cures’ hard-pressed Zimbabweans

Visiting Jamaican superstar Jah Cure first performance in Harare lived up to expectations as it marked the “shutdown” to a historic year in the local showbiz scene.

By Kennedy Nyavaya

More than 6 000 fans found their way into the Harare International Conference Centre at a show that had local acts giving on stellar performances.

Transit Crew set the reggae tone at the beginning, mixing both covers and original compositions that captivated part of the crowd who were still making their way into the venue.

R‘n’B singer Trevor Dongo who fused his set with Extra Large and Ba Shupi presented fair performances.

Judgement Yard brought the house down with their usual scintillating playlist.

When Winky D made his way to the stage at midnight there was no doubt that he had brought his “A-game” as has become synonymous with him whenever he performs at high profile concerts.

He executed his mission well with carefully picked hits off his catalogue much to the merriment of fans.

There is no doubt the “Gafa” had fans eating from his palm during the hour-long energetic display.

Templeman performed soon after, ushering fans into the mood for the main act and likewise he did not disappoint.

A minor delay in sound checking almost jeopardised a night of good music from Jah Cure as a few missiles were thrown to the stage in protest during the period that lasted for almost 20 minutes.

All was compensated when the Jamaican Grammy nominee took to the stage in the early hours of yesterday morning and staged a flawless act which stretched for almost two hours.

The show, which finally materialised after several failed attempts by different promoters was a dream come true for many, including Jah Cure.

“I love you Zimbabwe and I know you have been waiting for a long time. Well, I have been waiting too,” said the Unconditional Love crooner.

With wild sing-alongs to most of the songs he performed on the night many would attest that he “cured” the bumper crowd that braved the wet weather on their way to the venue.