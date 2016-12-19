Singles to mix and mingle in Harare, Bulawayo

Dating forum, Zimmatch is set to host two events in Harare and Bulawayo in a bid to give single adults over the age of 25 years a shot at love.

Staff Reporter

The events are slated for Cleveland Dam and Malaba Homestead on December 29 and 30 respectively.

In a statement, the organisers of the events said they wanted to ensure that single people can mix and mingle with each other to possibly initiate love.

“People who are attending this event have one thing in common; they are single and looking for a possibility of finding their soul mate through socialising and networking,” said the organisers.

The purpose of the forum was for people to meet their potential love partners without going through the everyday hustle.

“The purpose of the function is to allow singles to network and mingle, at the same time unlocking the possibility of finding a soul mate,” organisers said.

“Zimmatch’s mission is to bring compatible singles together with minimal stress and to take away the frustration of looking for a life partner. Zimmatch is changing the face of dating, making it a more easy for singles to meet.”

The event will also allow singles to participate in various competitions like dancing, singing, dressing and other small activities.

To entertain revellers, upcoming artists Falo aka Rufaro Musanhi, Lazy Body, Ndikadai, Chigubhu and other young gospel artists will take turns to perform.

Tickets are being sold at Ahmed House Great Arm, which is located at 21 Robson Manyika Avenue and Angwa Stree in Harare and Shop 18A at the Bulawayo Centre in the City of Kings.