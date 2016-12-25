I will bounce back in 2017: Tin Tin

Actress Tinopona “Tin Tin” Katsande says next year will mark her return to the spotlight after taking a sabbatical from the silver screen and radio because of personal problems.
by Kennedy Nyavaya
Tin Tin, who shot to fame as one of the leading actors in the once popular local Studio 263 soap, saw her star dipping after her sextape was leaked.
She was also in the news for the wrong reasons in the past few months after a turbulent relationship with the father of her child.
However, Tin Tin told the Standard Style soon after her one woman theatre performance of a play titled Hot Water Bottle in Harare that 2017 would be the beginning of a turnaround for her.
“I am looking forward to going back on TV next year,” she said. “So definitely Tin Tin will be back on the silver screen, although I cannot disclose more yet because I am still in script reading.
“But I am definitely coming back to radio as well, so the year will be on another level.”
She said the bad publicity had distracted her from what she wanted to achieve in life but it had also become a good life lesson.
“I have been distracted a lot by what happened to the extent that my personal life became public territory,” she said.
“I had to deal with things like that but if you are not careful as an artiste, especially in a polarised environment we live in unorasa zvipo zvawakapihwa [you end up losing your God-given talents].
“The emotional abuse, the spiritual abuse, everything that happens and people’s judgements in everything that happens, if you are not careful that could take over who you are.”
Tin Tin believes Zimbabweans must distinguish between artistes’ professional and personal lives.
“All I want to do is share what I have and hopefully people appreciate by forgetting the personal because you do not understand my life but, you know me because I am an actor, model and emcee,” she said. “So put the personal aside. yes, I know it is part of the package but let us focus on what I have to offer.”
Tin Tin feels critics are too harsh on the local arts industry as they don’t take into consideration that artists are also struggling to make a living.
Unoda kuti tikunzwire tsitsi aaahh iwe wakaita chinzenza nechibharanzi chakadaro – uri right ,profession nepersonal life zvinofambirana,what you do personally is bound to hold against you,LESSON LEARNT.Example,let me throw this at you – All the CEOs you see around or know of,ufunge vanomwa doro and vanotoda kudhakwawo,but if you see him walking achidzadzarika akabata bhodhoro reCastle pazere vanhu,obviously,those actions – he will live to regret and will haunt him the rest of his life coz that will obviously jeopardise his career – as a society that preserves social fabric we won’t stop kutaura nezvazvo.However,you have realised that you have been punished enuf so spelt it out clearly kuti zvawakaita was wrong and then vanhu tinokuregerera but iwe you seem to say it’s okay let bygons be bygons by saying we should not mix personal neprofession.UNTIL YOU REPENT THEN WE WILL GIVE YOU THUMBS UP,TISU TINOKUKWIDZIRIDZA NEKUKUBURUTSA ZVEKARE