Delicious mangoes in season

Mangoes were on national TV one day last week. I watched young women in Mashonaland West talking about how their mango trees are finally rewarding them. By the roadside they sell fresh mangoes making enough money to even send children to school. I thought that was awesome and that prompted my topic for this week.

gardening with Doreen Badze

As my favourite fruit, I think nothing beats a fresh, ripe mango. I have a deep connection with this fruit that dates back from my childhood. My visionary late paternal grandfather planted so many mango trees of different varieties around his homestead. Those mango trees were there as long as I can

remember. They were fruits eaten by my grandfather, my father, myself, my children, and now my grandchildren. These beautiful trees are still standing. The end of year school break was always special for me. In addition to Christmas, it meant visiting grandparents in the rural areas, and above all it meant mango eating time. When my grandfather was not in sight, my cousins and I would start sneaking mangoes from one tree to another early in the morning. We would eat those that were about to ripen, preventing them from fully ripening. My grandfather, as a result, would chase us away from the trees. I have beautiful memories surrounding those mango trees. When I meet with my cousins, we cannot end a conversation without reminding each other of mango-eating sessions. I often wonder what perspective such trees would possess, having seen five generations. This is my mango story, the special way in which mangoes existed with me in my lifetime. I know these nutritious fruits are now bringing financial benefits to the lives of Zimbabweans every season.

Planting mango trees

The rainy season remains the ideal time to plant many fruit trees. Like I always say, for you to be able to harvest, it starts by planting. My love for mango fruit has inspired me to plant several mango trees in my yard. To date, I have nine mango trees in total, and I look forward to increasing that number. I consider the growing of mango trees to be part of a heritage I can leave for younger generations of my family, just like my grandparents did for us. There are over 100 varieties of mangoes, and the trees are said to live up to 300 years while still bearing fruit.

Mango trees can be planted from seed, by removing the husk and placing seed in potting soil in a container and once it has a strong seedling, it can be transplanted into well-fed ground with a hole about four times the size of the root ball. Some mango varieties are planted as ornamentals, just to enhance landscaping while enjoying the fruit too. Did you know that India is the world’s number one producer of mangoes, though, according to research, they only trade 1%, leaving the remainder to be consumed by its people?

Mango nutrition

Mangoes are both extremely healthy super fruits and very delicious. They provide an abundance of vitamin C and contain up to 20 different vitamins and minerals. Some go as far as calling mango the king of fruits. One cup of mango contains 76% of vitamin C, which is a renowned immune booster. Additionally, a cup contains 25% of vitamin A which contributes to healthy skin. It is also full of antioxidants that help fight cancer. Furthermore, mangoes are high in fibres that help lower serum cholesterol levels. They are also a good source of potassium which is a component that keeps the heart rate and blood pressure in check. The leaves are no exception, they can be soaked in warm water overnight, and the liquid sipped on an empty stomach, serving as a toner.

Tuta Absoluta update

Prices of tomatoes continue to rise. Not every tomato grower is able to make it to the market. Tuta Absoluta, referred to as Gonye by farmers, is considered a permanent visitor once it invades your tomato field. So far the pesticides controlling the pest are very costly, not all farmers can afford to purchase them.

Doreen Mutobaya Badze is a retired nurse and passion driven gardener. She can be reached on Cell: 0779730880 or 16 Metcalf Road, Greendale, Harare. Email: dbadze4@gmail.com Facebook Page: Badze Garden Nursery