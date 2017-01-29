Zim actor ropes in Freddy Gwala again

Zimbabwean film actor and producer based in South Africa, Mthulisi Moyo has completed the drama titled Mahlalela Inalithi, which features veteran South African actor Vusi Thanda, popularly known as Tshwawe and pop star Freddy Gwala.

By Moses Mugugunyeki

The Filabusi-born producer renowned for the drama titled Mahlalela, which brought together comedian-cum-musician Freddy “Kapfupi” Manjalima and Gwala told The Standard Style last week that he was working on the marketing and distribution of his latest offering.

Mahlalela 1 is an enthralling drama which was shot in Harare (Zimbabwe) and Soweto (South Africa). However, Mahlalela Inalithi was shot in South Africa.

“I am happy to announce that I am done with Mahlalela Inalithi. It took me several months to do the project and I am now working on the marketing and distribution part,” Moyo said from his base in South Africa.

His last project Mahlalela 1 was distributed and marketed by Gramma Records, which has since shut down.

“I will be in Zimbabwe in the next few days to finalise the distribution and marketing logistics.

I have also engaged ZTV and Zambezi Magic to see if they can show the drama,” Moyo said.

Mahlalela Inalithi is about a philanderer called Mahlalela (Moyo), who goes out with married women from his neighbourhood, including the wife of a close friend Dube, acted by Thanda. It is a story of how some people go out of their way in trying to keep their illicit affairs alive and kicking.

“It’s quite a touching story which looks at the bad side of infidelity. With promiscuity comes consequences and that’s what Mahlalela Inalithi is all about,” he said.

Moyo, who is working under his production house, Moyo Productions, said he was putting final touches on Mahlalela 2, which will be released soon.

“Mahlalela 2 will be ready for release in the next few months. I am just polishing it and I believe it’s going to be a hit. It will feature Kapfupi and Gwala again,” he said.

Moyo said the involvement of Kapfupi and Gwala in the production was meant to unite Zimbabwean and South African artists.

“My aim is to see fellow artists in Zimbabwe and South Africa work together and share ideas. You will find out that in the drama there are times when Kapfupi speaks in Zulu while Gwala speaks in Shona,” he said.

Moyo, who has been in the arts industry for the past 11 years, has produced a number of projects, including a drama titled Phandile, which did not do well on the market. He attributed its flop to lack of funding and publicity.

Last year he produced a drama Uthando which was shot in Bulawayo’s Pumula South suburb.

“I helped with the shooting of the drama Uthando where I worked with a colleague Thulani Nyathi,” he said.