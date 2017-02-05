Chitungwiza Arts Centre duo for Nama

Chitungwiza Arts Centre has maintained its dominance and best creative arts hub status on the local arts landscape after two artists from the stable were recently nominated for the National Arts Merit Awards (Nama).

By Staff Reporter

Rufaro Murenza and Andamio Chihota will battle it out for honours at this year’s edition in the Visual Arts 3D category. While Chihota makes his maiden appearance at the prestigious award, it is Murenza who has seen it all having been nominated for the Nama award four times and eventually winning it in 2015.

Murenza was nominated for his work titled Happy Times while Chihota’s Welcome Kiss sets up a classic contest for the Chitungwiza Arts Centre duo, who also have Edson Kangadza’s work titled Washing Hair to contend with.

Chitungwiza Arts Centre chairman and coordinator Taurai Tigere said the nominations were a true reflection of the arts centre’s “great work”.

“The nominations bear testimony of the work that we do at the centre. I am hopeful that this award will come to a Chitungwiza Arts Centre artist. Last year our own Farai Tandi scooped it and Murenza and Rizimu Chiwawa won in 2015,” said Tigere.

“I hope it’s going to be a win for us in recognition of the success and creativity of our centre as we celebrate our 20-year anniversary.”

Tigere said an artist from Chitungwiza Arts Centre was first nominated for Nama in 2008 when Onias Mupumha won in the Visual Arts 3D category.

“Mupumha’s award, which was the first for the centre, inspired many of his peers. Since then, we have seen a number of our artists being nominated for Nama, with some walking victorious,” he said.

Some of the artists from the centre who have been nominated for the Nama include Ishmael Chitiyo (2008), Peter Gwisa (2009), Washington Matafi (2009 and 2013), Rickson Zavare (2009, 2010 and 2011), Antony Ngandu (2014) and Richard Mupumha Snr (2014).

Four artists from the centre have won the prestigious award and these are Mupumha (2008), Chiwawa (2015), Murenza (2015) and Farai Tandi (2016).

The winners for this year’s edition will be announced on February 18.