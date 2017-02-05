Joe Wailer gets thumbs up from New York promoter

World-acclaimed music promoter Evolutionary Management and Music Promotions has endorsed Joe Wailer’s latest album titled The solution, with the New York-based company vowing to leave no stone unturned in its quest to put the Gweru-based singer on the global map.

By Moses Mugugunyeki

Evolutionary Management and Music Promotions chief executive Theresa “Mama T” Kemp confirmed her company’s “marriage” to Joe Wailer, whose latest project — an eight-track album — was released in New York last week.

“This is quite an honour for us. The fact that Joe Wailer included Evolutionary Management and Music Promotions in his new album, The Solution signals that our constant efforts toward business excellence are paying off,” said Kemp from her New York base.

Joe Wailer’s album Rise and Shine, released in 2010 earned him international recognition after he dedicated the title track to the soccer World Cup hosted by South Africa. That was the time when Evolutionary Management and Music Promotions spotted him and offered him a contract.

His “marriage” with the company has paid dividend for the crooner who seems to be more popular in foreign lands than at home. In 2010, Evolutionary Management and Music Promotions invited Joe Wailer to perform in Jamaica at the Marcus Garvey commemorations where he shared the stage with top reggae acts like Luciano, Morgan Heritage and Sizzler Kalonje.

Joe Wailer has since dedicated one of the songs from the latest album titled Mama T to Kemp, who is keen to make the crooner a world star.

“We are proud to be included in this album. I’m also very honoured and blessed to have a song dedicated to me titled Mama T as one of the songs on the new album,” Kemp said.

She said her company’s four-year relationship with Joe Wailer had been amazing and they would do everything to promote his music.

“I will be scheduling him for radio interviews here in New York and overseas. He will also be promoted in Rome, Italy on https://reggaediscography.blogspot.com as well as in Belize, South Africa,” she said.

“Pertaining to his new album, I will be forwarding it out to all radio DJs that I work with, promoting it and I will play the songs on my show The International Rising Stars Showcase. As soon as I get the right sponsor, I will book Joe Wailer and his band for tours. The album will also be on all my social media sites.”

Kemp described the artist as a hard worker.

“Joe Wailer has a positive attitude and brings a refreshing energy to any situation. He has a unique combination of creativity, strong work ethic and constant source of new ideas. He is creative, passionate about his work in the music industry,” she said.

Joe Wailer’s publicity manager Brenna Matendere said the new album was released in New York last week, with the launch expected this month.

“The album is out and only available on online platforms. We will only have discs after the launch that will be held soon in Harare. Last week YaFM, a Zvishavane-based radio station was the first to play some of the tracks from the new albums and we will be visiting all radio stations,” Matendere said.

Songs on the new album include Blessing and Honour, Don’t Belittle Yourself, Hard Times, The Solution, Mama T, Let Us Unite, Holy Spirit and Unity is the Way.

Joe Wailer, who rose to stardom through hits like Chant Down Babylon, Beautiful Zimbabwe, Judgement Day and Unite Africa, among others, has six albums under his belt. His music advocates for equality and peace.