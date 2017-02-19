Ghetto Praise unleashes debut album

Emerging gospel musical group Ghetto Praise have released their debut 15-track album titled Ghetto Praise Volume1 and within a week, it has already hit the local airwaves.

BY TINOTENDA SAMUKANGE

Ghetto Praise is an interdenominational gospel musical group formed in 2015 by a group of young individuals coming from different backgrounds with the aim of creating an atmosphere where youths within the confines of churches and even outside can find a place not alien to their environment of worship.

Speaking about their music genre, one of the founding members of the group, Owen Mukazika said the group was formed with an intention to deviate from elitist type of music identified with some modern churches where only the affluent may fit in.

“We want to differ from the elitist type of music identified with some modern churches where only the affluent may fit in. Our main focus is to create a homely environment for everybody, especially those from the ghettos,” he said

Coming up with a different approach to gospel music, the group has incorporated various music genres found in humble neighbourhoods known as the “ghettos”.

Borrowing from genres such as hip-hop, Zimdancehall, sungura, Afro-pop, township music and also blended with a dancing outfit such as the ghetto clarks, house, kwaito and traditional dance has accorded them a unique space in the competitive musical terrain.

Adding to their musical journey so far, Mukazika said the album had received an incredible welcome in the industry.

“Our album received a tremendous welcome from the day of its launch. We started by distributing our copies to family, friends and church members and since then, the responses from our audience has been overwhelming,” he said.

The album contains four songs from Ghetto Praise choir and 11 other songs produced by the group’s founding members — Esther Mukazika Matanga, Naison Mazivisa, Dayton Marasha, Hazel Mkazikah, Kudzai Chimbare, Orion Mtima, Joshua Mtima, Bruce Majonga, Benjamin Musemburi, Desire Mudadi and Dereck Mpofu, who is the producer of the album.

The album carries songs likes Gandanga, which encourages people to stay strong and be able to defeat every stronghold that may try to pull them down from enjoying the goodness of the Lord.

Also in the album are tracks like Hukuru Hwenyu, Bvisa, Revival Prayer, Power and My Sins, among others.