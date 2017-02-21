Stunner’s real mistress unmasked

The woman believed to have wrecked Desmond “Stunner” Chideme and Olinda Chapel’s marriage is a local model called Dyonne Tafirenyika, contrary to previous reports and insinuations pointing at Dion Chasa based in Canada as the mistress, The Standard Style can exclusively reveal.

By Kennedy Nyavaya

Apart from the investigations carried out by The Standard Style, Chapel in one of her posts on social media on Friday revealed the identity of the “mysterious” teenager behind the nasty divorce between her and Stunner.

A source close to the Ndaita Mbiri singer said Dion Chasa, who was been linked to the Stunner-Olinda fiasco is not actually the singer’s mistress, but a Zimbabwean woman based in Canada. The source added that Stunner’s newfound love was actually resident in Zimbabwe.

“The Dion that is being published in the papers is not the one. Dyonne is a locally-based model and those who hang out with Stunner know her,” said the source.

Investigations carried out by The Standard Style and a close look at the image which Olinda recorded in one of her videos strikes a strong resemblance to Tafirenyika.

In the snippet, the woman wears a cleavage revealing a top similar to the one Tafirenyika posted 10 weeks ago on her Instagram account under the handle demented ambition.

“This is Dyonne, if you didn’t really see her,” said Olinda in the background.

Unlike Chasa, the woman in the picture appears to have a lighter skin shade with a nose ring on the same side as that of the light-skinned Tafirenyika.

In all her rants, a jilted Chapel kept on referring to the mistress as a teenager and from our investigations, Tafirenyika was the 2016 Miss Teen Heritage first princess and is said to be 18 years old.

Stunner also revealed in his post on social media that on the day he went to pay give Chapel a divorce token, he met Dyonne in Glendale where she was having a photo-shoot. Sources said there was no logical way it could be Chasa, who at that time was at her North American base.

Ironically, Chasa has seemingly taken advantage of the ill-gotten fame as her posts on Facebook have been more controversially inclined to the fracas.

Efforts to get a comment from Chasa and Tafirenyika were fruitless. Chasa would not respond to a message sent to her on Facebook, while Tafirenyika did not answer her mobile phone when we tried to reach her.

Stunner on the other hand, did not respond to questions sent to him through WhatsApp despite seeing them and having committed to speak to this reporter.