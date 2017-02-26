Mahlalela producer dreams big

Zimbabwean film actor and producer based in South Africa, Mthulisi Moyo, has completed the drama titled Mahlalela Inalithi, which features veteran South African actor Vusi Thanda, popularly known as Tshwawe and pop star Freddy Gwala. In 2015, Moyo made headlines when he produced another drama titled Mahlalela 1, which also featured Gwala and local comedian-cum musician Freddy “Kapfupi” Manjalima. The Standard Style’s Moses Mugugunyeki (MCM) caught up with Moyo (MM) who spoke about his passion for acting and forthcoming projects. Below are excerpts of the interview.

the style interview: with Moses Mugugunyeki

MCM: You were not known in the local film industry until the time you released Mahlalela 1. Who really is Mthulisi Moyo?

MM: I was born in Esigodini in Matabeleland South Province and went to Sigola Primary School where I discovered that I had a passion for acting when I was doing Grade 5. From there, I never looked back and did a lot of acting at secondary school.

MCM: When did you start fulltime acting and which were your first productions?

MM: I started in 2009 with a drama titled Phandile before I started working on the drama Mahlalela 1, which was released in 2015. I have completed Mahlalela Inalithi which hits the streets next month and I am working on Mahlalela 2. Before I released Phandile, I was just a script writer. However, I have a number of productions in South Africa.

MCM: Can you take us through the Mahlalela drama series. What is it all about?

MM: In Mahlalela 1, I wanted to highlight the plight of Zimbabwean expatriates in South Africa and I also wanted to sow the seed of unity between Zimbabweans and South Africans. We are just relatives and friends who are only divided by the Limpopo River. Mahlalela Inalithi is about a philanderer called Mahlalela, who goes out with married women from his neighbourhood, including the wife of a close friend. It is a story of how some people go out of their way in trying to keep their illicit affairs alive and kicking.

MCM: Why did you rope in Freddy Manjalima [Kapfupi] and Freddy Gwala in your Mahlalela productions?

MM: Like I said earlier, my aim as an artist is to unite people through arts. In Mahlalela 1, all I wanted was to bring Zimbabwean and South African artists together. You will realise that in the drama Kapfupi speaks Zulu and Gwala speaks Shona in some instances. The idea was to bridge the language gap between us.

MCM: Did any of your work show on television?

MM: Not at the moment, but some of the scripts I wrote for some productions were shown on ZTV. However, I have engaged ZBC and Zambezi Magic so that they air my latest production Mahlalela Inalithi and my future productions.

MCM: When should we expect Mahlalela Inalithi?

MM: I am putting final touches on the production and it will hit the streets on March 30.

MCM: Who are prominent actors/artists you have worked with?

MM: I have worked with Gwala on the drama Mahlalela 1 and Mahlalela Inalithi and he will feature in Mahlalela 2. Zimbabwean actor Kapfupi, like Gwala features in Mahlalela 1 and Mahlalela 2. I have also worked with veteran South African actor Vusi Tshange. With Kapfupi, we are planning a number of projects, including dramas and music videos. We are working with a South African company called Madala Music Company on the projects.

MCM: Do you have any plans to work on productions like movies?

MM: Yes, for sure. With resources permitting, expect a movie coming out of Mthulisi Moyo Productions in the very near future.

MCM: What challenges are you facing?

MM: Like a small production company, we lack financial resources and capacity building training. And it is very difficult to involve some of these prominent artists in our productions.

MCM: Tell us about your family.

MM: I am married to Sikhathele Sibanda and we are blessed with two sons and a daughter.

MCM: Do you have any plans to come back and do your productions in Zimbabwe?

MM: I am always in Zimbabwe. I shot Mahlalela 1 in Harare and Mahlalela 2 will be shot in some parts of Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe is my home and I hope to engage a lot of actors/actresses from the country. I visit Zimbabwe every two months.