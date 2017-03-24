NGO engages Mudiwa, Ngarande

A Harare-based youth organisation — Simuka Africa Youth Association (Saya) — has engaged celebrities Mudiwa Mtandwa, popularly known as Mudiwahood, and Jacqueline Ngarande as goodwill brand ambassadors for an initiative which seeks to mobilise foodstuffs to feed more than 2 000 underprivileged families across the country.

BY OUR CORRESPONDENT

The initiative, which is running under the theme, Skip a Meal Campaign, is a brain child of a youth organisation which comprises different young professionals in Harare.

Saya’s spokesperson Ezekiel Mudimu confirmed to The Standard Style the development, saying the appointment of the two celebrities as ambassadors would benefit the disadvantaged.

“We appointed the two as the ambassadors of the campaign because of their large following which we felt would play a pivotal role. For us to achieve our target for 2017, which is to feed more than 2 000 underprivileged families, we need such people,” said Mudimu.

Skip A Meal Campaign is an initiative which was born out of the realisation of an increase in child marriages and school drop outs were as a result of poverty.

“The campaign is a response to the current hunger which has been a result of drought. This has led to the exploitation of youths and we identified young women as the most vulnerable population group. As an organisation, we realised the urgent need to put food on the table for vulnerable households,” he said.

Since the launch of the campaign at the end of last month, the association has donated foodstuffs to families in Mashonaland West.

“We have managed to donate foodsstuffs to families in Mashonaland West and we are looking ahead to spread our wings to different parts of the country. We are calling upon all Zimbabweans to be part of this initiative which will help in addressing some of the problems that we face. As Zimbabweans, we can play a part in helping to address these challenges, especially during these times when the country has lost many donors,” he said.