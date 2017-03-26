Entertainment guru celebrates with people

Like revered theoretical physicist Albert Einsten writes, “it’s every man’s obligation to put back into the world the equivalent of what he takes out of it and indeed the value of a man resides in what he gives and not what he is capable of receiving”.

By OUR CORRESPONDENT

True to this assertion, music promoter David “Club Joy Centre” Mudzuzu or simply Boss Mudzudzu celebrates his 44th birthday at Club Joy Centre at Machipisa Shopping Centre, Highfield this afternoon.

Touted for bringing music to the people through his open-air gigs which are performed at the shopping centre, the businessman said there was no better way to celebrate life and the Lord’s blessing than through a free for all jamboree.

“Life is indeed a blessing and being on the other side of 40, I feel blessed with each passing year. My birthday celebrations at Club Joy Centre on Sunday [today] are indeed a cherry on top to what has been an exciting journey in life. I invite all music lovers and the Highfield community at large to come and celebrate with me,” Mudzudzu said.

The birthday celebrations will see Andy Muridzo, fresh from his Tichambotenderera album launch serenading music lovers alongside the timeless Progress Chipfumo, Tryson Chimbetu, Douglas Chimbetu, Somandla Ndebele, Tendai Dembo, Francis “Franco Slomo” Dhaka, Mark Ngwazi and Freddy Manjalima aka Kapfupi.

Chipfumo, who is set to release his new album in the next few months, said Boss Mudzudzu was a blessing to them.

“The local music industry is indeed challenging and it takes a lot of character to stay in the game. I am grateful to people like Mudzudzu, who beyond doing it for business also spares a thought for the welfare of artists. Even when chips are down, you are guaranteed a slot at Club Joy Centre and as this big-hearted man celebrates his day, we wish him the Lord’s blessing,” Chipfumo said.

Mudzudzu, who was born and bred in Mhondoro, said he owed his life and success to the support of his family, God the creator and all his peers, supporters and fans in the music industry who have always rallied behind him.

“No man is an island and I believe my success is largely because of the moral support I receive from my family, God himself, my peers in the music industry and the music lovers and customers who continue frequenting my entertainment joints both in Harare and Chitungwiza. It’s one thing starting an idea and another getting the public buy-in and I am really thankful for the love I get,” he said.

Tryson, who usually commands a huge following at the joint, said it will be all systems out at the birthday bash.

“Boss Mudzudzu is our hero and we continue drawing inspiration from his selfless efforts and support for artists.

We promise nothing but fireworks this noon till late and fans must brace for the best”.