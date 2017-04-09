MisRed shows off her baby bump

It appears local celebrities are catching up real quick with Western trends if radio personality Samantha “MisRed” Musa’s Instagram picture showing off her baby bump is anything to go by.

By KENNEDY NYAVAYA

In similar fashion as Beyoncé and other international celebrities of late, MisRed on Thursday took to social media with an ample skin revealing image along with a motivational caption.

“Birth takes a woman’s deepest fears about herself and shows her that she is stronger than those fears,” read part of the caption on her account named “imisred”.

In the picture taken from a side angle, the 28-year-old mother of one is spotted sitting on a bed, donning a bath robe and a black bra as her belly and thigh lay glaring.

The audacious image was posted on the account which has over 19 000 followers and it has so far attracted hundreds of likes and glowing comments.

Constantly vivacious and outspoken, MisRed has in the past registered how she is confident in her skin and plus size body.

Sources have revealed that Misred and her UK-based fiancé only identified as Phil are now parents after the former gave birth recently.