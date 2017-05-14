MaAdela launches album at Jazz 24/7

Contemporay musician Tanaka Murimbarimba aka MaAdela says she has all it takes to write her own piece of history on the local music scene after releasing a six-track album titled Mukudanana.

By Staff Reporter

MaAdela, who fronts a youthful outfit The Leading Stars, launches her album at Jazz 24/7 in Harare on Thursday, where she will be supported by Progress Chipfumo and Moodha.

“This is my debut album and it’s a scorcher,” she told The Standard Style. “I have the energy and all it takes to scale to dizzy heights in the music industry. Music is in me, I was born a singer and I promise to do my best to entertain and educate people through my music.”

A Geography and Environmental Studies graduate, MaAdela said she was taking music as a profession.

“I am taking music as a profession, although I am an environmentalist. My music is about love, life and social issues in general,” she said.

The young musician said she was in the music industry to stay and would soon after the album launch embark on a countrywide tour.

“I want people to know who I am and the kind of music that I sing, so I will go around the country doing shows.

For those in and around Harare, they can come to Jazz 24/7 and I promise them a show of a lifetime,” she said.

The album has tracks — Are You Sure, Ndiwe Wandada, Mudariro, Knock Knock, Takarasa Mukana and Ndinaye Wangu.