Mtunzi falls in love with the saxophone

Upcoming Afro-jazz artist Vusumuzi Mtunzi says he fell in love with the saxophone the moment he was introduced to the instrument by his father when he was in Form 2, and since then, the young artist has never looked back and is now one of the most sought after saxophonists in the country.

By Staff Reporter

A saxophonist at the Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries choir — Yadah Voices — Mtunzi said he was priviledged to have passed through the hands of seasoned instrumentalists.

“My first saxophone was a gift from my father Nkosanazi, who is also a jazz musician when I was in Form 2. From there, I never stopped playing the instrument. I also had a good teacher who is my godfather Phillip Svosve, a revered saxophone player in the country,” Mtunzi said.

“My journey as a saxophonist started when I was in school at Churchill High School and I blossomed when I became the captain of the jazz club. I marketed myself and became a regular feature at weddings, corporate functions and birthday parties until I got my breakthrough into the mainstream music industry when I joined Alexio Kawara’s group Shades of Black and released the album Shaina.”

The 28-year-old musician who plays the soprano, alto and turner of the saxophone believes in hard work.

“Playing the instrument is no joke and it requires dedication, especially when you play smooth jazz,” he said.

Mtunzi said he is inspired by giant saxophonists such as Kenny G, John Kotrain, Kim Waters and Hugh Masekela.

“I was taught how to play the saxophone and I am now in a position to teach others. I have taught a number of guys, including Takesure Zama Ncube and Carmen Warare, among others,” he said.

Mtunzi said he has worked with a number of local musicians, including Michael Mahendere, Willis Katafi, Abigail Dhemba, Josh Make, Mokoomba and Lindelani Mkhize of Joyous celebration.