Jah Prayzah retraces his roots

THE Biblical saying that “blessed is the hand that giveth” aptly describes Uzumba-bred musician Jah Prayzah’s strong sense of social obligation and charity as he believes that it is always better to give than to receive.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The highflying dreadlocked singer last week proved that society deserves more from him than his music.

In a true reflection of that, there was pomp and funfair last Saturday at Musanhi Secondary School in Uzumbain Mashonaland East as Jah Prayzah brought smiles to pupils at his former school and surrounding areas when he launched the Tadzoka Kumusha Soccer tournament.

For such a day, the singer could have pocketed a decent package for a performance, but instead, he dedicated time to be in his rural area for a social responsibility gesture.

It is not Jah Prayzah’s launch of the tournament that will go a long way in the school’s history, but also his pledge to build a computer laboratory that would cost $30 000.

“This is just my way to give back to the school that contributed a lot to who I am today,” Jah Prayzah said.

“I know that there are lot of other things that are needed by the school, but I decided to start with this project set to start early June. God permitting, we can develop other areas in the future.”

It was an electric atmosphere at the tournament that was held on a knock-out format and featured four teams — Mugabe Secondary School, Rudairo Secondary School, Nyamhara Secondary School and the host Musanhi Secondary, who were later crowned the champions.

The event was attended by Member of Parliament for Uzumba, Simbaneuta Mudarikwa, traditional chiefs, civic leaders and veteran sports commentator Charles Mabika, who did the commentary of the final match of the tournament.

In an interview on the sidelines of the event, the Mdhara Vachauya hitmaker said more projects under the Tadzoka Kumusha initiative were in the pipeline as he endeavours to make a better tomorrow for everyone in his rural community and Africa at large.

Community and traditional leaders hailed Jah Prayzah for the gesture, saying the musician was a true role model in Uzumba.

Jah Prayzah said it was a dream come true to host the tournament after months of planning.

“Giving back to a community and the people who paved the way for you is always a joy. I am really honoured to host the first of many Jah Prayzah soccer tournaments for schools here. I have always dreamt of the day I would get to spend time with the kids. It is my hope and wish that one or two of them will be inspired to take this initiative further when they grow up,” he said.

“The smiles on the kids’ faces will definitely push for more works and projects from us for them. Like the saying goes, ‘honour your father and mother so that your days on earth may be increased’. For us, it is not only limited to your parents, but basically where you come from and just remembering your roots.”

Mudarikwa saluted Jah Prayzah and urged the pupils to emulate what the dreadlocked musician did for the community.

“Jah Prayzah is a product of this school and I want to thank him for such an initiative as he has remembered the importance of his former school at a time when many of the former students have not returned back,” he said.

He challenged pupils to take sports seriously and desist from taking drugs, which he said destroys their future.