Sassy Sisa donates to Tsholotsho

United Kingdom-based maskandi singer Sisasenkosi Mkandla has come to the rescue of Tsholotsho flood victims after she donated stationery in Sipepa recently.

By Staff Reporter

The act of charity was an honour of the pledge she made when her album Thandolwethu was released. The songbird said she would donate proceeds from 50% of sale of the first 100 CDs.

In a statement Mkandla said although it might not seem much, her drive was to equip marginalised children by making their learning conducive.

“I believe that every little helps and that each one of us has a duty towards each other. Some people might say it wasn’t much but all we want to do is make a difference,” she said.

“Education is the biggest tool one can arm a child with and I intend to continue to help where I can.”

The donation was handed over to Abameli Human Rights Lawyers in Bulawayo who passed it on to the Zimbabwe Red Cross Society. The donation was eventually handed over to the Sipepa community.

Last month, Mkandla temporarily dropped the microphone to focus on her other passion side as she organised a fashion exhibition for foreign-based African designers in order to put them on the continental map.

“My purpose of this initiative is to celebrate our fashion designers. They dress us each day behind the scenes and hardly get the recognition they deserve,” she narrated to our sister paper NewsDay.